Deadly Kashmir attack put India and Pakistan on warpath

Tensions escalate between India and Pakistan after Kashmir attack

Tensions between India and Pakistan have surged following a deadly terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indian citizens and one Nepalese tourist. The attack took place in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, and has been described as the most devastating on civilians in the region since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Photo: Press Information Bureau on behalf of Ministry of Defence, Government of India is licensed under Government Open Data License - India (GODL) Indian tanks

The assault was reportedly carried out by a previously little-known militant group called Kashmir Resistance, believed to have ties to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. The incident has reignited long-standing hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

India's Response

In the aftermath of the attack, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned it, calling it a “heinous act” and pledging to pursue the perpetrators wherever they may be. The Indian government accused Pakistan of harboring the attackers and identified two suspects as Pakistani nationals affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In a strongly worded statement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned:

"India will identify, hunt down, and punish every terrorist, their supporters, and their agents. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth."

As part of its immediate response, India has taken a series of diplomatic and strategic steps:

Diplomatic relations with Pakistan have been downgraded, including the recall of defense personnel and a reduction in embassy staffing;

India suspended its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty, a cornerstone water-sharing agreement in place since 1960;

The only land border crossing between the two countries has been closed, and all visas issued to Pakistani nationals have been revoked;

India has also intensified security measures across Jammu and Kashmir and launched a nationwide manhunt for those involved in the attack.

India has deployed its R11 Vikrant aircraft carrier to the western coast of the Arabian Sea, signaling a major show of force in response to rising regional tensions. Simultaneously, Pakistan is preparing to conduct missile tests in the Arabian Sea region of the Indian Ocean. These actions mark a significant escalation in military activity across the area.

Pakistan's Reaction

Pakistan has categorically denied any involvement in the attack and demanded that India provide concrete evidence. In retaliation for India’s diplomatic moves, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines and halted all bilateral trade. The Pakistani government also reduced its diplomatic presence in India and issued warnings that any threat to its sovereignty or interference with its water resources would be considered acts of war.

In Islamabad, Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, held an emergency meeting to address India’s allegations regarding the recent Pahalgam attack in Indian-administered Kashmir and the Indian Ocean.

Key decisions from today’s NSC meeting in Islamabad:

Pakistan rejected India’s accusations as “politically motivated” and “legally baseless.”

All SAARC visas for Indian citizens have been suspended, except for Sikh religious pilgrims.

The Wagah border crossing has been shut, and Indian military and defense advisers have been expelled.

India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty was deemed “an act of war”; Pakistan pledged to defend its water rights “at any cost.”

Trade and airspace access for Indian carriers has been completely halted.

Pakistan reserves the right to suspend the Simla Agreement and other bilateral accords if tensions escalate.

Pakistan also accused India of “systematic oppression” in Kashmir and “state-sponsored terrorism” on Pakistani soil, referencing the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav as proof of Indian intelligence operations in Pakistan.

Islamabad vowed “strong retaliatory measures” if Pakistan’s sovereignty is challenged.

Broader Implications

India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty poses a serious risk to Pakistan’s agriculture and water-dependent industries, especially given its ongoing economic struggles. The treaty has historically been viewed as one of the world’s most successful water-sharing agreements and a rare point of cooperation between the two adversaries.

International reaction has been swift. Countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, and China have expressed concern over the escalating situation and urged both sides to exercise restraint. Diplomatic observers warn that unless tensions are defused quickly, the region could edge closer to a full-blown conflict.

Outlook

The April 22 attack has reignited one of South Asia’s most volatile rivalries, pushing India and Pakistan to the brink of a new crisis. While both governments face pressure to act decisively, further escalation could have severe consequences not only for bilateral relations but also for regional and global stability. The coming days will be critical in determining whether diplomacy can prevail or whether the subcontinent is headed for another period of conflict.

Details

Pahalgam (Urdu pronunciation: [pɛɦɛlɡɑːm]) or Pahalgom (Kashmiri pronunciation: [pəhəlʲɡoːm]) is a town in Anantnag district of the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It is located on the banks of Lidder River at an altitude of 2,200 m (7,200 ft) in the Vale of Kashmir. Pahalgam is the headquarters of the Pahalgam tehsil, one of the eleven tehsils in Anantnag district. Located about 45 km (28 mi) from Anantnag, the town is a popular tourist destination and hill station. The town the starting point of the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath Temple, which takes place in July–August.

