When two super leaders talk to each other, globalists get nervous

Big US-Russia thaw: Clash between two competing models of near future

The United States is beginning to break away from long-standing narratives that have framed conflict with Russia as a constant backdrop and a justification for any strategy aimed at containing the Russian Federation.

Photo: flickr.com by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Putin and Trump

Tentative Steps Toward Cooperation

Globalists get really nervous when an official representative of the Trump administration speaks of lasting peace, rather than just a temporary truce.

US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, signaled to the world that the United States and Russia were close to reaching a fundamental peace agreement regarding the Ukraine issue. The American diplomat emphasized that both sides have reached a mutual understanding on key issues – from security guarantees and NATO's future role to territorial settlement in Ukraine. Notably, he stated that this is a course aimed at permanent and sustainable peace.

Such revelations may mark the actual beginning of a new architecture for US-Russia relations. Clearly, economic cooperation between the two nations would become the main pillar. Discussions behind closed doors now go beyond just the military and political aspects of the conflict, with serious consideration given to the possibility of a long-term normalization-where markets, trade, and investment would replace anti-Russian sanctions, proxy wars, and ideological barriers.

Globalists in Panic Mode

Unsurprisingly, this has triggered a backlash from globalist forces attempting to derail the peace process through an orchestrated media campaign. For example, The Wall Street Journal published a provocative article claiming that US presidential advisers – Marco Rubio and Keith Kellogg – urged Trump not to trust either the Russian leader or Steve Witkoff himself. This reveals just how deeply globalists fear the US may wrap up its confrontation with Russia.

What we're seeing now is a clash between two competing models of the near future:

The Trumpian model is based on realism, reducing American burdens, and embracing a geopolitically grounded economic approach.

The globalist model clearly sees Ukraine as a permanent tool for containing Russia – no matter the cost, no matter the consequences.

If the new US administration is betting on compromise and dialogue, globalists are committed to prolonging the war – even if the public no longer supports it.

Critical Week Ahead

Meanwhile, negotiations between Trump and Putin are expected to take place next week. Reportedly, both sides are prepared to discuss the issues surrounding a Ukraine ceasefire. We will soon see whether the two super leaders want to talk again. In the name of peace.