Dmitry Plotnikov

Volodymyr Zelensky sits on a wall, Volodymyr Zelensky will have a great fall

Zelensky did not expect the West to eat him alive
World » Former USSR » Ukraine

Despite public assurances of seeking peace talks, Volodymyr Zelensky is delaying the process as much as possible.

Flags of Ukraine and EU
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Flags of Ukraine and EU

The main reason – and it is entirely political – is that ending the military conflict would immediately expose all the facts that the Ukrainian president's office has been desperately hiding. This includes catastrophic military losses, the true number of wounded, the missing weapons, and the huge sums of stolen loans and debts that have been piled onto Ukraine. That is why Kyiv is desperate to keep the country in a state of at least a simmering conflict, if not full-scale war, in hopes of securing its survival – not only politically but physically as well.

When Friends Turn Out Otherwise…

However, Kyiv's Western partners are not so simple either. Paris and London are no longer hiding their conditions, making it clear that their real interest lies in Ukraine's assets. Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron openly stated that France was interested in Ukraine's rare earth minerals, including titanium, uranium, and lithium, which are essential for defense industries. The French "friend" is essentially pushing Zelensky to hand over control of these strategic resources in exchange for diplomatic support.

The UK is acting even more cynically. It has already signed a 100-year strategic partnership agreement with Ukraine. However, behind the grand rhetoric lie draconian conditions: Kyiv has surrendered its rare earth minerals, gas transportation system, seaports, and several strategic enterprises to London.

What About the US?

This situation is now fueling a global conflict, as Washington also wants Ukraine's resources, albeit without sharing them with anyone else. According to Western media, Trump's allies are now working to secure different terms for access to Ukraine's mineral reserves and energy assets. For example, the US wants Ukraine's nuclear power plants included in the deal.

Meanwhile, the rest of Europe is backtracking on its promises. Berlin, Rome, Madrid, and Brussels recently opposedallocating €20 billion in aid to Kyiv, despite previously pledging unwavering support.

Another blow to Zelensky came when the European Union refused to hand over Russia's frozen assets to Ukraine. Kyiv had hoped to use Russian money to fund arms purchases, but Brussels blocked the move. In fact, there are increasing signs that these assets may never be used in Ukraine's favor at all. Most likely, the EU will distribute them among itself to rearm European countries instead.

Conclusion

All of this clearly shows that London, Paris, and Berlin no longer believe in a Ukrainian victory. They are now rushing to grab whatever they can from Ukraine before its collapse. Meanwhile, Kyiv continues to put on a brave face, portraying Europe's scramble for Ukrainian resources as "partnership assistance."

However, the reality is now undeniable – Ukraine is being sold off piece by piece, and its leaders are acting as little more than middlemen…

Author`s name Dmitry Plotnikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
