Russia and USA close doors for new round of talks on Ukraine in Riyadh

New round of Russia-US talks on Ukraine: What to expect from behind closed doors

A new round of negotiations between Russia and the United States on resolving the conflict in Ukraine began on the morning of Monday, March 24, at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Russian delegation is represented by Senator Grigory Karasin and FSB advisor Sergey Beseda, while the US delegation includes State Department representative Michael Anton and National Security Council official Andrew Peek.

According to Russian journalists, this round of negotiations is being held behind closed doors. As a result, Saudi Arabia's State Security Service requested that journalists and all unauthorized personnel leave the hotel premises. Photo and video recording have also been prohibited.

Topics: Partial Ceasefire and Grain Deal

Mike Waltz, national security advisor to US President Donald Trump, stated that technical groups from Russia and the US in Riyadh would discuss:

Implementing a partial ceasefire in the Black Sea;

Trade in grain, oil, and gas;

Verification of the ceasefire, territorial control, and the possible deployment of peacekeepers.

Yuri Ushakov, Russian presidential aide for international affairs, confirmed Waltz's statements, adding that the discussions would also include the resumption of the Black Sea grain initiative, as agreed upon in a recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, TASS reports.

Russia and US Expectations for the Talks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also confirmed that the March 24 negotiations would focus on resuming the grain deal. The negotiations are not going to be easy, Peskov noted.

"We intend to discuss President Putin's consent to resume the so-called Black Sea Initiative. Our negotiators are ready to go over the numerous complexities surrounding this issue," Dmitry Peskov said.

Meanwhile, US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff stated that the United States expects real progress in the talks with Russia. According to him, the agreements reached in Saudi Arabia could eventually lead to a full ceasefire.

European Concerns Over Russia-US Talks

Officials from Bulgaria and Romania have expressed concerns over possible major changes to the Black Sea's status quo in favor of Russia under a broad agreement between Moscow and Washington, The Financial Times reports.

They worry that such an agreement could benefit Moscow and affect their national security.

"This is our region, and we don't trust the Russians if they gain greater freedom of action," a European official said speaking to FT.

US-Ukraine Talks in Riyadh

On Sunday, March 23, US and Ukrainian delegations held separate negotiations in Riyadh. The Ukrainian delegation included:

Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office,

Pavlo Palisa, Yermak's deputy,

Andriy Sibiga, Ukrainian Foreign Minister,

Rustem Umerov, Ukrainian Defense Minister,

Military and energy experts,

Anatoliy Bargilevych, former Chief of the Ukrainian General Staff and now the General Inspector of the Defense Ministry.

According to Defense Minister Umerov, the discussions focused on "several complex technical issues," particularly in the energy sector. He described the talks as constructive and substantive.

Following the Ukraine-US negotiations, the Ukrainian delegation decided to remain in Riyadh to await the outcome of the Russia-US meeting. Additionally, another round of US-Ukraine negotiations is expected to take place after the US concludes its meeting with Russia.

'Closer to peace than ever before'

On March 23, Mike Waltz stated that the parties were "closer to peace than ever before." He outlined the following course of action:

Ceasefire on Energy Infrastructure – Once the ceasefire affecting energy infrastructure takes effect, the next step would be to negotiate a ceasefire in the Black Sea so that both sides can transport grain, fuel, and resume trade. Defining the "Line of Control" – This refers to the current frontline of hostilities. The discussions would focus on verification mechanisms for the ceasefire, potential peacekeeping efforts, and freezing the battle lines in place. A Broader and Permanent Peace Agreement – This stage would involve territorial discussions in exchange for a lasting and long-term peace, which, according to Waltz, Ukrainians tend to refer to as security guarantees.

European Countries Continue Discussing Deployment of Peacekeepers to Ukraine

European nations are continuing discussions on sending peacekeepers to Ukraine – an idea that has been actively promoted in recent months by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. To advance this initiative, the chiefs of staff from 30 European countries and their allies met in London on March 20. The UK and France have expressed their readiness to deploy troops to Ukraine to monitor compliance with a ceasefire.

The number of allies willing to support this idea remains uncertain. According to The Times, about half a dozen countries, including the UK, France, Turkey, Canada, and Australia, are currently discussing sending up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine. Others have signaled their willingness to provide weapons and logistical support.

Details

