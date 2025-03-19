Erdogan's agony in public euphoria over 'victory in Syria' clears Turkey's political field

Russia may soon have to get used to a new Turkish leader

Recep Erdogan, riding the wave of public euphoria over 'victory in Syria,' moves to clear the political field ahead of 2027 elections – it looks like agony.

Erdogan Picks Moment to Eliminate a Rival

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and 100 of his allies have been arrested in Turkey. Imamoglu is accused of corruption and aiding the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers a terrorist organization. On March 18, his higher education diploma was annulled, stripping him of key political opportunities-most notably, the ability to run in elections.

The opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) called this move an attempted coup against our next president. Turkish MP Cemal Enginyurt urged people to take to the streets in protest:

"Let's gather a million people and arrest them instead!"

News sites report that Emin Ferhat Ertek, the head of the political division of Istanbul's Good Party branch, has also been detained.

Turkey imposed social media restrictions and shut down central metro stations. Students at Istanbul University have launched protests, chanting "Whoever doesn't jump is Tayyip!" Some demonstrators have broken through police lines and are marching toward parliament.

Would It Be Better for Russia If Erdogan Stayed?

Turkologist Polina Becker told Pravda.Ru that Erdogan is clearing the way either for himself or his chosen successor in the 2027 elections. She noted that Erdogan himself started his political career as Istanbul's mayor and sees it as a stepping stone to the presidency.

According to Becker, the Kremlin has worked with Erdogan for two decades and knows what to expect from him, unlike an unpredictable "new face."

"If a new leader comes in, Russia will have to reassess him and rebuild bilateral relations from scratch. So, of course, it would be in Russia's interest for Erdogan to stay. But his advanced age must be considered," the expert said.

Pro-Western Candidate in Turkey No Longer a Threat to Russia

Since 2019, Erdogan's ruling coalition, led by the Justice and Development Party (AKP), has steadily lost ground in Turkey's major cities. It has already lost control of Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir. The more openly Erdogan tries to eliminate his political rivals, the harder it will be for him to win the next election-especially given Turkey's long-struggling economy.

