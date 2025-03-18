Crimea is Russia and so is Odesa: USA wants to flush Ukraine down the toilet

Trump giving up on Ukraine, lock, stock and barrel

Ukraine is seriously concerned that U.S. President Donald Trump might agree to transfer control of the port of Odesa to Russia, The New York Times wrote with reference to aides to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump can be compared to the Yalta Conference of 1945, where world powers redrew European borders.

"To hear President Trump describe it, he and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia are about to have something akin to their own Yalta moment, great powers determining borders within Europe," The NYT said.

Although Trump did not directly compare the situation to post-World War II events, he stated that he would discuss territorial issues and control over nuclear power plants with Putin.

"I think we'll be talking about territories-there are many… It's a big issue. But I think much has already been discussed by both sides," Trump said ahead of his March 18 phone call with Putin.

Notably, the Russian president had previously thanked Trump "for dedicating so much attention to resolving the situation in Ukraine."

Concerns Over Territorial Concessions

Meanwhile, according to NYT, Zelensky's aides are worried that Trump may agree to allow Russia to take control of some Ukrainian territories, including the strategically vital port of Odesa.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump's team and Ukrainian officials are directly discussing potential territorial compromises as part of efforts to end the conflict.

"The U. S. has never been closer to resolving the Ukraine conflict than it is now," Leavitt said, adding that Trump was fully committed to ending the fighting.

Previously, U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz indicated that resolving the Ukraine conflict may require Kyiv to give up certain territories in exchange for future security guarantees.

Zelensky, however, has called the territorial issue "difficult" and has repeatedly stated that Kyiv will never recognize Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk as part of Russia.

Russian political analyst Konstantin Blokhin, a senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences, believes that Russia's demands will be a key topic in the upcoming conversation between Putin and Trump. Although this is an intermediate discussion, its outcome could shape the future of U.S.-Russia relations and potential future meetings between the two leaders, he explained.

Russia and Ukraine Clash Over Control of Odesa Port

As diplomatic talks between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine continue, the strategic port of Odesa has become a focal point of concern. Ukraine fears that U.S. President Donald Trump may consider allowing Russia to take control of the port, a move that would significantly impact Ukraine’s economy and security.

Ukraine’s Position

For Kyiv, Odesa is not just a critical economic hub but also a key point of access to the Black Sea. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stated that Ukraine will never cede its sovereign territory, including Odesa, to Russia. Ukrainian officials see any territorial concessions as a threat to national security and an unacceptable compromise in negotiations to end the ongoing conflict.

Russia’s Stance

Russia has not officially confirmed any direct claims over Odesa, but Moscow has long sought to expand its influence along Ukraine’s southern coastline. Russian forces have already taken control of major cities in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and have targeted Odesa with missile strikes. Some analysts believe that Moscow views Odesa as a strategic prize, which, if controlled, could cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea entirely.

The U.S. Factor

The White House has acknowledged discussions about territorial concessions, but no official decisions have been made. Trump has suggested that territorial negotiations will be part of his March 18 phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising concerns in Kyiv about a potential deal that could undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty. The battle over Odesa’s future remains a key issue in geopolitical negotiations, with Russia pushing for control, Ukraine standing firm, and the U.S. weighing its role in shaping the region’s future.

Details

The Port of Odesa or Odesa Sea Port, located near Odesa, is the largest Ukrainian seaport and one of the largest ports in the Black Sea basin, with a total annual traffic capacity of 40 million tonnes (15 million tonnes dry bulk and 25 million tonnes liquid bulk), the only port of Ukraine capable of accepting Panamax class vessels. The port has an immediate access to railways allowing quick transfer of cargo from sea routes to ground transportation. Along with its younger satellite ports of Chornomorsk (1958) and Pivdennyi (1973), the Port of Odesa is a major freight and passenger transportation hub of Ukraine. The port is located at the western shores of the Odesa Bay. It consists of several harbors which are divided one from another by a number of jetties, while the port itself is screened off from the open sea by few long breakwaters located in the Odesa Bay. Just around the southern jetty (Karantyny) located a passenger terminal with a multi-story hotel at the Nova jetty. Towards the middle there is a Ship Maintenance Factory "Ukraina". At the northern portion are located grain and main oil terminals, while at the southern there is a smaller oil terminal amid container loading quays.

