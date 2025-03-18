US in a hurry to clean up Ukraine mess to dive into another war with Iran

Tensions rise in Iran amid fears of US military action

A series of events indicate rising tensions in Iran, with Iranian officials warning of severe consequences if the United States takes aggressive action.

Photo: Mehr News Agency by Mohammadreza Abbasi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Military exercises Zulfiqar-99

Iran sent an urgent letter to the UN Security Council, warning that any hostile actions would lead to serious and devastating repercussions for the US.

"Any attack on Iran's territorial integrity will have catastrophic consequences for the United States," Iran's UN Representative said.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly ordered top officials to prepare for all possible scenarios in the near future.

Reports from Iran indicate serious disruptions in internet services and GPS systems across the country.

Iran Bracing for Possible Attack?

According to Iranian sources, Iran and its regional proxies are analyzing intelligence suggesting that the US and its allies may be preparing strikes against Iranian and Iraqi targets linked to the "Shia Axis."

Meanwhile, Noor News, an outlet connected to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, reported that a US military reconnaissance drone was forced to leave the area near Iranian airspace after Iranian fighter jets were scrambled in response.

Iran Denies Violating UN Arms Embargo

Iran rejected accusations that it violated the UN arms embargo on Yemen, stating that Houthi forces act independently in their decisions and denying involvement in regional destabilization efforts.

Two senior Iranian officials told Reuters that last Friday, Iran sent a message to the Houthi envoy in Tehran, urging de-escalation. Iran's Foreign Minister also asked Oman to relay a similar message to Houthi leadership during an upcoming visit to Muscat.

Trump's Stance on Iran: Major Threat in the Middle East

US President Donald Trump has long viewed Iran as a major threat in the Middle East and has advocated a tougher stance. His administration is reportedly considering:

Military strikes on Iranian-backed targets in response to regional instability.

Increased sanctions to cripple Iran's economy further.

Strengthening alliances with Israel and Gulf states to counter Iran's influence.

Reviving a containment strategy, possibly including naval blockades or new military deployments in the Persian Gulf.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Iran's support for regional militias and hinted at a stronger military response if Iran is perceived as escalating tensions. With growing concerns over Iran's actions, the situation remains highly volatile.

Ukraine: A War Winding Down?

After years of military aid and diplomatic maneuvering, the US has reportedly pressured Kyiv to enter negotiations, recognizing that Europe lacks the resources to sustain Ukraine’s war effort without Washington’s full support. With President Donald Trump advocating a ceasefire, and Russia signaling openness to talks, a short-term settlement may be in the works. However, the future of Ukrainian territories remains contested, with Kyiv maintaining its long-term goal of reclaiming occupied lands.

All Eyes on Iran

As the war in Ukraine more or less stabilizes, US attention is rapidly shifting to Iran, where tensions are at a boiling point. Reports indicate that the US and its allies are preparing potential military strikes on Iranian and Iraqi targets linked to Tehran’s influence network. Iran has warned of catastrophic consequences, while intelligence suggests that American forces in the region are on high alert.

Meanwhile, Iranian proxies in the Middle East, including the Houthis and Hezbollah, are reportedly mobilizing in anticipation of a US escalation. The White House is considering new sanctions, military deployments, and even direct strikes against Iranian military assets, signaling a return to the aggressive stance that defined Trump’s first term.

A Strategic Pivot

The shift in focus from Ukraine to Iran suggests that Washington sees Tehran as the next major foreign policy challenge. As US forces and allies brace for potential conflict, the Middle East could soon replace Eastern Europe as the world’s next geopolitical flashpoint.

According to American journalist Tucker Carlson, a strike on Iran's nuclear facilities would almost certainly result in thousands of American deaths at military bases across the Middle East. It will also cost the US tens of billions of dollars. The price of future terrorist attacks on American soil could be even higher. These are the Pentagon’s own assessments, Carlson said adding that a bombing campaign against Iran would start a war, and it would be America’s war in the first place.

