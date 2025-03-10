Russia may work with US and Israel to build Alawite state in Syria

Moscow gains opportunity to work with US and Israel to build Alawite state in Syria

Given the genocide of Alawites and Christians in Syria, Russia's cooperation with the terrorist president will be shut down. It is much more promising to promote the establishment of an Alawite state together with the US and Israel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sebastian Wallroth, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Syrian flag

Terrorists Unleash Genocide Against Alawites and Christians in Syria

Jihadists who have taken power in Syria have begun massacring Alawites and Christians. For the fifth consecutive day, a brutal crackdown is being carried out in their settlements along the eastern Mediterranean coast in what is being described as genocide. The uprising began spontaneously in Latakia and several other cities in response to the arrest of 2,000 people, primarily from the Alawite and Christian minorities, in early March, as well as the violent "cleansing" of their villages.

Government "security forces," composed of militants from Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), are reportedly carrying out mass executions of civilians in a brutal manner, sparing neither women nor children, according to numerous videos circulating on social media. It is estimated that around 7,000 Alawites and Christians have taken refuge at Russia’s Hmeimim airbase, where a tent camp has been set up to provide food and shelter.

Russia and the US Align on the Syrian Crisis

Russian and US ambassadors requested an emergency closed-door session of the UN Security Council on March 10 to discuss the situation in Syria. Their perspectives on the crisis appear to be largely aligned.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry had already expressed concern on Friday, March 7, urging "all influential Syrian leaders to do everything possible to bring an immediate end to the bloodshed."

Meanwhile, the US State Department condemned "radical Islamist terrorists, including foreign jihadists, who have been killing people in western Syria in recent days."

"The interim Syrian authorities must hold those responsible for these mass killings against Syria’s minority communities accountable," Bild quoted Senator Marco Rubio as saying.

Terrorist Jolani Fails to Unite Syria as President Sharaa

Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa – formerly the leader of HTS, known as Jolani – has failed to unite Syria as promised due to his terrorist background. In the north, the Kurds refused to cooperate with him, while in the south, the Druze resisted, with open backing from Israel. According to Israeli channel i24 reported that Alawite leaders had sent a letter to Israeli authorities requesting protection from the new Syrian leadership. Earlier, Israel’s Foreign Ministry urged Europe to "wake up and stop legitimizing" Syria’s transitional government.

Nevertheless, the European Union has backed Sharaa and, along with Britain, has begun gradually lifting sanctions on Syria. His regime also enjoys the support of Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

"The Kingdom confirms its support for the Syrian government in its efforts to maintain security, stability, and civil peace," Riyadh declared.

Sharaa, in turn, accused "Assad loyalists and foreign powers," without specifying names, of attempting to incite unrest. He pledged to hold accountable all those who "exceeded their authority" on "both sides" and announced the formation of an "independent committee" to investigate.

Russia May Work Toward Alawite Statehood

After Bashar al-Assad’s forces effectively surrendered the country to pro-Turkish Islamists, Russia has refrained from intervening in Syria’s internal affairs. Moscow initially sought an agreement with the new authorities to maintain its military bases in the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin even called Sharaa to discuss potential cooperation.

However, any negotiation now appears highly uncertain—terrorists have revealed their true intentions, making Sharaa’s assurances unconvincing.

A more promising approach for Moscow would be to collaborate with the US and Israel on establishing an Alawite state in the relevant provinces, where Russia's naval base and Khmeimim airfield are located. Israel, for its part, insists on maintaining Russia’s military presence in Syria and has urged Washington to support this effort. The greatest nightmare for Israelis remains the prospect of Syrian Islamists advancing toward their borders.

Details

Syria officially the Syrian Arab Republic, is a country in West Asia located in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Levant. It borders the Mediterranean Sea to the west, Turkey to the north, Iraq to the east and southeast, Jordan to the south, and Israel and Lebanon to the southwest. It is a republic under a transitional government and comprises 14 governorates. Damascus is the capital and largest city. With a population of 25 million across an area of 185,180 square kilometres (71,500 sq mi), it is the 57th-most populous and 87th-largest country



Alawites are an Arab ethnoreligious group who live primarily in the Levant region in West Asia and follow Alawism. A sect of Islam that splintered from early Shia as a ghulat branch during the ninth century, Alawites venerate Ali ibn Abi Talib, the "first Imam" in the Twelver school, as a manifestation of the divine essence. It is also the only ghulāt sect still in existence today. The group was founded by Ibn Nusayr during the ninth century, who was a disciple of the tenth Twelver Imam, Ali al-Hadi, and of the eleventh Twelver Imam, Hasan al-Askari. For this reason, Alawites are also called Nusayris. Surveys suggest Alawites represent an important portion of the Syrian population and are a significant minority in the Hatay Province of Turkey and northern Lebanon. There is also a population living in the village of Ghajar in the Golan Heights, where there had been two other Alawite villages (Ayn Fit and Za'ura) before the Six-Day War. The Alawites form the dominant religious group on the Syrian coast and towns near the coast, which are also inhabited by Sunnis, Christians, and Ismailis. They are often confused with the Alevis, a distinct religious group in Turkey that shares some similarities with the Alawites but also has key differences.

