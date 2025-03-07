Germany at Crossroads: 10 Facts About Friedrich Merz, the New Chancellor

Germany on the brink of political change after Olaf Scholz's election defeat

Following the defeat of Social Democrat Olaf Scholz in the elections, Germany stands on the brink of political change. The frontrunner for the chancellorship is now Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Олаф Косинский, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Friedrich Merz

However, his path to power will not be easy – he faces complex coalition negotiations. Nevertheless, European leaders are already considering him the "future chancellor."

Shifting the Party to the Right

Merz has long been a rival of Angela Merkel, who sidelined him from the CDU parliamentary leadership in the 2000s. Afterward, he left politics for the business world and did not return to parliament until 2022. However, upon becoming party leader, he took a conservative course, criticizing Merkel's centrism and arguing that it brought the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) closer to power.

Economic Liberal

Merz advocates for tax cuts and economic deregulation, believing these measures will help Germany overcome stagnation. As early as 2003, he proposed a tax system so simple it could be calculated on the back of a beer coaster. In 2024, he promised to do everything possible to prevent the EU from introducing a common European debt.

Social Conservative

In his youth, Merz was part of a Catholic youth movement. He has voted against abortion rights and made controversial remarks about the LGBTQ+ community. Speaking about Berlin's openly gay mayor, Klaus Wowereit, he once said:

"I don't care, as long as he doesn't come too close to me.”

During a televised debate with Scholz, when asked about Donald Trump's assertion that there are only two genders, Merz responded:

"You can understand his position.”

In 2000, he introduced the concept of Leitkultur (guiding culture), opposing it to multiculturalism.

Stance on Russia

In December 2018, Merz voiced concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. As opposition leader, he called for Germany to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, though he later stated he might not authorize such deliveries if he became chancellor. He promised to do so only if Russia ignored Germany's calls to halt attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure-and only if France and the UK lifted range restrictions on the weapons they provide to Kyiv. As chancellor, Merz said he would seek a "joint European solution" on these issues while expressing willingness to engage in dialogue with Russia's leadership.

Transatlanticist, but Cautious

From 2009 to 2019, Merz chaired the Atlantic Bridge, an organization strengthening US-Germany relations. While he congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory, he later stated that Germany must become more independent from the US, arguing that Trump is "largely indifferent” to Europe's fate.

Pro-European, but with Reservations

Merz supports close cooperation within the EU but is critical of certain policies, particularly on shared debt and migration. He also seeks to improve relations with France and Poland, which became strained under Scholz.

His Stance on Alternative for Germany (AfD)

While the CDU officially refuses to cooperate with AfD, in 2023, Merz suggested the possibility of working with them at the local level. In 2025, he pushed through a strict immigration law with AfD's backing, sparking fierce criticism.

Constrained by Coalition Politics

To form a government, Merz will need to negotiate with other parties, making it difficult to implement his conservative economic agenda. For example, his proposal to cut social benefits faces resistance from potential coalition partners.

Personal Life

Since 1981, Merz has been married to Charlotte Merz (née Gass, born 1961), a judge and director of the district court in Arnsberg, where the Merz family resides. They have three children: a son and two daughters.

In rare personal interviews, Merz has shared his love for modern classical music and Beethoven. He dreams of traveling to Tibet. However, if he becomes chancellor, he is unlikely to have time for leisure – Germany expects decisive action from him in the face of global challenges.

Details

Several articles in several parts of the Basic Law for the Federal Republic of Germany govern elections and establish constitutional requirements such as the secret ballot, and the requirement that all elections be conducted in a free and fair manner. The Basic Law also requires that the federal legislature enact detailed federal laws to govern elections; electoral law(s). One such article is Article 38, regarding the election of deputies in the federal Bundestag. Article 38.2 of the Basic Law establishes universal suffrage: "Any person who has attained the age of eighteen shall be entitled to vote; any person who has attained the age of majority may be elected." German federal elections are for all members of the Bundestag, which in turn determines who is the chancellor of Germany. The most recent federal election was held in 2025.

