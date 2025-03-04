US closes most of its shipyards as Chinese Navy develops by leaps and bounds

China leaves US far behind in navy development

The US Navy once had 16 major shipbuilding yards. Over the past 30 years, all but four – Pearl Harbor and Puget Sound in the Pacific, as well as Norfolk and Portsmouth in the Atlantic – have been closed, demolished with their materials repurposed as scrap metal, or converted into civilian facilities unrelated to their shipbuilding past.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist David Rush, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ US Navy 060910-N-0879R-012 Sailors aboard the Chinese Navy destroyer Qingdao (DDG 113) man the rails as they depart Pearl Harbor

One of the most significant consequences of the US falling behind China's rapidly expanding navy in both quality and quantity – combined with the mistaken belief that the US would never again face a serious conventional military rival, corruption, and economic challenges – is the loss of shipyards and skilled labor.

While the US continues to struggle with financial crises, doctrinal errors, confusion, and ever-rising costs for reviving shipyards, China has recently hired an additional 50,000 workers for the latest expansion of its naval shipyard in Dalian.

This workforce expansion, despite the significant role of automation, reflects China's determination and seriousness in developing its navy.

China’s Rapid Naval Expansion in Recent Years

In recent years, China has undertaken a massive expansion of its naval forces, transforming the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) into one of the most formidable maritime forces in the world. This growth reflects Beijing’s strategic ambitions, increasing global presence, and efforts to challenge US dominance in the Indo-Pacific region.

Fleet Expansion and Modernization

China has significantly increased both the quantity and quality of its naval assets. The country now boasts the world’s largest navy in terms of ship count, with more than 350 warships, compared to the US Navy’s roughly 300. This includes advanced destroyers, amphibious assault ships, and an expanding fleet of aircraft carriers.

The Type 055 guided-missile destroyers, some of the most sophisticated in the world, have been commissioned at an impressive rate. Meanwhile, China’s aircraft carrier program continues to progress, with its third carrier, Fujian, expected to enter service soon. This new carrier features an advanced electromagnetic catapult launch system, bringing China closer to US naval capabilities.

Shipbuilding Capacity and Industrial Growth

A key driver of China’s naval expansion is its massive shipbuilding industry. The country’s shipyards, such as those in Dalian and Jiangnan, are producing warships at a pace unmatched by any other nation. The recent hiring of 50,000 additional workers for naval shipbuilding underscores China’s commitment to strengthening its maritime power.

Strategic Objectives

China’s naval modernization aligns with its broader geopolitical goals, including:

asserting control over the South China Sea,

protecting trade routes,

and extending its influence beyond the Pacific.

The navy is also playing a crucial role in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, with overseas bases like the one in Djibouti supporting global operations.

Challenges and Future Outlook

While China’s navy continues to grow, it still faces challenges, including operational experience, logistics, and the need for a more robust carrier-based air wing. However, with continuous investment and technological advancements, the PLAN is on track to become a dominant naval force, potentially rivaling US maritime power in the coming decades.

China’s naval expansion marks a significant shift in global military balance, with long-term implications for regional security and international maritime dynamics.

Details

The People's Liberation Army Navy, also known as the People's Navy, PLA Navy or simply Chinese Navy, is the naval warfare branch of the People's Liberation Army, the national military of the People's Republic of China. It is composed of five sub-branches: the Surface Force, the Submarine Force, the Coastal Defense Force, the Marine Corps and the Naval Air Force, with a total strength of 384,000 personnel, including 100,000 marines and 50,000 naval aviation personnel. The PLAN's combat units are deployed among three theater command fleets, namely the North Sea, East Sea and South Sea Fleet, which serve the Northern, Eastern and Southern Theater Command, respectively.

