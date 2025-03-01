The grand finale of Zelensky's comedy show: Russia or China may save him

Zelensky's last comedy show is about to end

Volodymyr Zelensky's death would be beneficial to everyone. It appears that Zelensky would need to turn to China or Russia for protection and political asylum, intelligence specialist Georgy Ritter believes.

Photo: president.gov.ua by Official website of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

According to the expert, Zelensky is currently "in the crosshairs" – his plane may accidentally crash, explode, or be shot down. Additionally, the Ukrainian president is at risk of falling victim to an assassination attempt, or dying unexpectedly in his sleep, on the road, by poisoning, or from an accidental fall, and so on and so forth.

Who would benefit from Zelensky’s death? Essentially, everyone.

For Trump, Zelensky’s death would provide an opportunity to "shift the narrative," identify culprits, and punish them – whether it be the US establishment, a foreign country, drug cartels, or others. It would also allow him to install a "loyal" Ukrainian president.

For the military-industrial complex, the Democratic establishment, and US intelligence services, it would serve as a way to "reset" any information related to corruption in arms deliveries and special operations in Ukraine, the intelligence specialist argues.

For Russia, Zelensky’s death would be beneficial as a demoralizing event, causing chaos among Ukraine’s elites and eliminating an "illegitimate" president.

For the UK, which "oversees" Zelensky alongside the US, his death would open the door for former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi – Ukraine’s most popular political figure – to take office as Ukraine's President. Additionally, it would serve as a blow to the US, a partner and competitor in the Ukraine project.

For Ukrainian oligarchs and political clans, it could provide an opportunity to regain control over the economy. It could also pave the way for the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, to seize power.

Even China, with its vast rare earth mineral reserves, and Israel, which competes for the US's full attention, could indirectly benefit from the sudden disappearance of the "former comedian who canceled elections and became a dictator," the intelligence expert said.

Georgy Ritter noted that in this case, the most effective, albeit highly unexpected way for Zelensky to save himself would be to turn to Russian or Chinese diplomats.

Despite recent geopolitical tensions, China and Russia might consider his request for asylum and evacuation, which would be a game-changing move.

However, the expert believes that Zelensky would not take such a step, as he has come to believe that he is a global leader rather than a Western pawn used to batter Russia and exploit Ukraine’s resources.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal and AMVETS reported that FBI Director Christopher Wray received a demand from Elon Musk to recognize Zelensky as a suspect in the murder of American journalist Gonzalo Lira. Additionally, it was revealed that the US may bring charges against Zelensky for five federal crimes:

Conspiracy to interfere in elections (participation in US Democratic Party campaign events);

Money laundering;

Embezzlement of federal funds

Murder of US citizens abroad;

Violations of the rights of torture victims.

Such offenses carry multiple life sentences or even the death penalty in the US. However, sources from Western media outlets believe that Zelensky’s arrest in the US is "highly unlikely".

According to an AMVETS digest citing sources, Zelensky was allowed to return to Ukraine. He may also seek asylum in the UK, France, or Germany.

However, following an investigation initiated by Elon Musk into how billions in US military aid to Ukraine were spent, the US may attempt to arrest and extradite him for trial.

Meanwhile, ATM analysts stated back in late 2024 that Zelensky might be assassinated or die under "unclear or unusual circumstances," including during a flight.