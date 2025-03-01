The Great White House Show: Another one bites the dust

The White House show: Trump buries sit-down comedian Zelensky on camera

No one expected the spectacle Volodymyr Zelensky put on in the Oval Office. It remains unclear whether it was a PSYOP episode or a scheduled performance.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky Causes a Scandal in the Oval Office

Volodymyr Zelensky clashed with US President Donald Trump and Vice President J. D. Vance insisting that they owed Ukraine a great deal to "stop Putin." Zelensky even suggested that the Americans should even feel what the Ukrainians feel. When Trump and Vance showered Zelensky with criticism, he shrugged, rolled his eyes, and displayed visible frustration. While Vance was speaking, journalists lip-read an obscene Russian phrase from Zelensky's mouth: s… b…

He didn't even bother to wear a proper suit for the meeting, which led to a rebuke from Trump: "You are showing us disrespect."

A particularly tense exchange went as follows:

Trump: If you didn't have our military equipment, this war would have been over in two weeks. In three days.

Zelensky: I've heard that from Putin. Three days. Two weeks. Sure, sure.

Or this one:

When Trump remarked that Ukraine "doesn't have strong cards to play," Zelensky retorted: "I didn't come here to play cards."

Trump then issued an ultimatum:

"Either you sign a ceasefire, or we walk away." He added, "We are heading toward World War III – you don't have the right to play games with this."

Trump Kicks Zelensky Out of the White House

Later, Trump posted on his social media platform stating that Zelensky was not ready for peace:

“I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations,” Mr. Trump wrote on social media. “I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Everything had been set for signing a mineral resources deal, followed by a press conference, but nothing happened.

"Trump kicked Zelensky out – he didn't leave on his own," Fox News journalist Jackie Heinrich wrote on X.

Trump Came to Save America, Not Ukraine

A good actor knows how to control emotions. Who directed Zelensky's performance, and what was the intended outcome? Was it a breakdown or a deliberate provocation? Some speculate that American leaders may have intentionally pushed Zelensky into a scandal.

In the end, he alienated Ukraine's biggest ally and lost US military support, severely weakening Ukraine's negotiation position. Meanwhile, Trump now has a strong justification to cut ties with Ukraine, claiming Zelensky sabotaged everything himself.

This move could even pave the way for Trump to cooperate with Russia, possibly lifting sanctions.

Europe's Reaction: No Place to Hide

Washington has come to realize that Zelensky is not a reliable negotiator. At its core, Trump's presidency isn't about saving Ukraine – it's about saving the United States from financial ruin, with a $36 trillion debt and a $2 trillion budget deficit. As a businessman, he is simply cutting unnecessary expenses, including aid to Ukraine.

This serves as a harsh lesson for post-Soviet nations that engage in Russophobia – perhaps fighting "to the last Estonian or Moldovan" may seem less appealing to them.

Europe's reaction was telling. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez declared that Europe must not abandon Ukraine, despite Zelensky's disastrous White House visit.

"Ukraine, we stand with you," Sánchez posted on social media.

Similar sentiments arrived from Paris, Berlin, and Warsaw. But with America stepping back, Europe can no longer hide behind Washington – they will have to take matters into their own hands.

Zelensky escapes to London

Following his heated conversation with US President Donald Trump the previous evening, Zelensky flew to London, Interfax-Ukraine reports with reference to FlightAware.