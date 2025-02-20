US and Russia agree to de-Zelensky Ukraine

Moscow has chosen the right strategy in Riyadh negotiations: improving relations with the US while not rushing the Ukrainian issue. For now, an agreement has been reached regarding Zelensky's fate.

Photo: flickr.com by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Putin and Trump

Russia and US Reach Consensus on Zelensky

US President Donald Trump commented on the outcome of the Saudi Arabia talks between Russian and American delegations. His main takeaway was that elections in Ukraine must come first, and only then can a peace agreement be signed.

“When they want a seat at the table, you could say the people have to, wouldn’t the people of Ukraine have to say, like, ‘You know, it’s been a long time since we’ve had an election.’ That’s not a Russia thing. That’s something coming from me and coming from many other countries also,” Trump said.

This suggests that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov successfully argued against the original US proposal to implement a ceasefire before holding elections.

Trump also said that he could not see Volodymyr Zelensky among potential presidential candidates, pointing out that his approval rating was as low as four percent. Trump also blamed Zelensky for making the conflict last for three years.

This aligns with Russia's position, signaling an imminent restructuring of the Kyiv government or its subsequent military capitulation. This will likely lead to further instability within the Ukrainian elite and a collapse in morale on the front lines, as fewer soldiers will be willing to fight for unclear objectives.

One potential risk for Russia is that the elections could bring another uncompromising figure to power in Ukraine, eager for revenge. Every effort will likely be made to manipulate election results.

Other Key Outcomes of US-Russia Saudi Arabia Talks

US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia have made the following clear:

A high-level negotiating group will be established to discuss Ukraine's future. This marks a shift in recognizing Russia as a great power.

Embassy staff levels will be restored in Moscow and Washington signaling a move toward normalizing diplomatic relations.

Russia and the USA will restart economic cooperation talks. Russian delegate Kirill Dmitriev pointed out that US companies lost $300 billion by exiting the Russian market, suggesting the possibility of their return, particularly in the energy sector.

Previously, Trump had invited Russia to collaborate on space projects.

Moscow's Strategy: No Rush

It remains unclear how the post-war world and US-Russia relations will unfold. Washington has yet to officially state its stance on the depth of possible compromises. Meanwhile, Russia is not in a position of retreat and will continue to push forward its well-known demands:

A neutral, demilitarized Ukraine

Full rights and freedoms for the Russian-speaking population

Recognition of Russia's new borders, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions

Lifting of Western sanctions

Crimea is already de facto recognized as Russian

Moscow's chosen approach is to focus on cooperation rather than differences with the US, while not rushing the Ukrainian issue-unlike Trump, who seeks a quicker resolution. Instead, Russia will wait until the results of the military operation become irreversible and satisfactory to the Russian people.

A crucial question remains: how can Russia ensure that any agreements with the US will be upheld if globalist factions return to power in Washington?

The only guarantee is a strong Russian military and maximum control over its historical territories.