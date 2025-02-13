Zelensky starts removing political competitors ahead of elections seizing oligarch assets, allegedly for transfer them to Americans.
Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) introduced indefinite sanctions against several prominent Ukrainian businessmen and politicians.
The sanctioned individuals include:
According to officials, all were allegedly engaged in activities benefiting Russia, with criminal cases opened against them.
For instance, Petro Poroshenko is accused of helping form the Party of Regions and working in Viktor Yanukovych's government. He is also accused of collaborating with Medvedchuk and Moscow to allow the Centrenergo company to purchase coal from enterprises in LPR/DPR-controlled territories.
The sanctions include:
Ukrainian outlet Strana suggests that Poroshenko and Medvedchuk were sanctioned for political reasons as they are potential election competitors. Meanwhile, Kolomoisky, Boholiubov, and Zhevago were targeted so that Zelensky can strip them of resource extraction licenses as part of a deal with American investors.
Some key oligarchs remain untouched for now:
Rinat Akhmetov – Likely spared due to heavy financial support for Ukraine's military and opposition to Trump's peace plans. However, he has been hit with a 25% tariff on Ukrainian steel, a possible warning.
Viktor Pinchuk – Allegedly "hiding" General Zaluzhny in London, also faces economic pressure.
Dmytro Firtash – Avoided US extradition on corruption charges and is funding Ukraine's military, making him temporarily "safe."
These oligarchs may also be at risk of being purged.
Zelensky's sanctions also serve to distract public attention from negative media coverage of Trump's push for peace talks with Russia excluding Kyiv.
Russia must prevent Ukraine's elections, which could install a new anti-Russian leader with support from the Ukrainian diaspora. To achieve this, Moscow allegedly seeks major military victories to:
Disclaimer: The author's views do not necessarily reflect those of Pravda.Ru editors.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
During the conversation, Putin agreed with Trump that a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine could be achieved through negotiations