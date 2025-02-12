Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter to start operating in foreign armies

First foreign customer of the Su-57E fifth-generation fighter is expected to start operating the aircraft this year.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Boevaya mashina, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Su-57

Overview

The Su-57E is the export version of Russia's Su-57, a fifth-generation multirole fighter.

According to Konstantin Sivkov, Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences, the export version has somewhat downgraded tactical and technical characteristics compared to the standard Su-57, leading to reduced combat capabilities.

"Naturally, Russia will not export weapon systems that are critical to national security," Sivkov emphasizes.

For example, the Su-57E will not be equipped with ultra-long-range missiles such as the KS-172 and R-37. Additionally, its onboard avionics will differ significantly from the domestic version.

Key Specifications of the Su-57E:

Maximum takeoff weight: 34,000 kg

Maximum combat payload: 7,500 kg

Ferry range: 4,000 km

Service ceiling: 18,800 m

Armament

Gun: 30 mm 9-A106 autocannon

Missiles: Air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles

Bombs: KAB-500 and KAB-1500 guided bombs

Equipment

The Su-57E is fitted with advanced electronic warfare, weapons, and defense systems, including:

Radar: Active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar

Weapon control system: Capable of deploying a wide range of munitions

Defense system: Provides protection against enemy attacks

Advantages of the Su-57E

Multirole capability – Can perform a wide range of combat missions

High flight performance – Ensures air superiority in dogfights

Advanced avionics – Enhances combat effectiveness

Conclusion

The Su-57E is a modern fighter capable of handling diverse combat tasks. Its high-performance characteristics and state-of-the-art systems make it competitive in the global arms market.

Since the export version differs significantly from the baseline Su-57, its sale to foreign customers does not pose a threat to Russia's national security.

The Standard Version of Su-57

The Su-57 (NATO codename: Felon) is a fifth-generation multirole fighter developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau under the PAK FA program.

Key Features of the Su-57:

Stealth – Special airframe design and radar-absorbing materials reduce radar signature;

Supermaneuverability – Powerful engines and thrust-vectoring control ensure exceptional agility in combat;

Multifunctionality – Capable of engaging air, ground, and naval targets effectively;

Advanced weaponry – Equipped with a wide range of missiles and bombs, including cutting-edge developments;

State-of-the-art avionics – Features an advanced flight control system, AESA radar, and integrated systems for superior combat efficiency.

Details

The JSC Sukhoi Company (Russian: ПАО «Компания „Сухой“», Russian pronunciation: [sʊˈxoj]) is a Russian aircraft manufacturer (formerly Soviet), headquartered in Begovoy District, Northern Administrative Okrug, Moscow, that designs both civilian and military aircraft. It was founded in the Soviet Union by Pavel Sukhoi in 1939 as the Sukhoi Design Bureau (OKB-51, design office prefix Su). During February 2006, the Russian government merged Sukhoi with Mikoyan, Ilyushin, Irkut, Tupolev, and Yakovlev as a new company named United Aircraft Corporation.

