First foreign customer of the Su-57E fifth-generation fighter is expected to start operating the aircraft this year.
Overview
The Su-57E is the export version of Russia's Su-57, a fifth-generation multirole fighter.
According to Konstantin Sivkov, Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences, the export version has somewhat downgraded tactical and technical characteristics compared to the standard Su-57, leading to reduced combat capabilities.
"Naturally, Russia will not export weapon systems that are critical to national security," Sivkov emphasizes.
For example, the Su-57E will not be equipped with ultra-long-range missiles such as the KS-172 and R-37. Additionally, its onboard avionics will differ significantly from the domestic version.
Key Specifications of the Su-57E:
Armament
Equipment
The Su-57E is fitted with advanced electronic warfare, weapons, and defense systems, including:
Advantages of the Su-57E
Conclusion
The Su-57E is a modern fighter capable of handling diverse combat tasks. Its high-performance characteristics and state-of-the-art systems make it competitive in the global arms market.
Since the export version differs significantly from the baseline Su-57, its sale to foreign customers does not pose a threat to Russia's national security.
The Su-57 (NATO codename: Felon) is a fifth-generation multirole fighter developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau under the PAK FA program.
Key Features of the Su-57:
The JSC Sukhoi Company (Russian: ПАО «Компания „Сухой“», Russian pronunciation: [sʊˈxoj]) is a Russian aircraft manufacturer (formerly Soviet), headquartered in Begovoy District, Northern Administrative Okrug, Moscow, that designs both civilian and military aircraft. It was founded in the Soviet Union by Pavel Sukhoi in 1939 as the Sukhoi Design Bureau (OKB-51, design office prefix Su). During February 2006, the Russian government merged Sukhoi with Mikoyan, Ilyushin, Irkut, Tupolev, and Yakovlev as a new company named United Aircraft Corporation.
