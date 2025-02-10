World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Trump-Puttin summit agenda: Accepting US peace plan would end Ukraine conflict on Moscow's terms

Trump to accept Putin's terms for Ukraine because Xi Jinping is coming to Moscow
World » Americas

Xi Jinping accepted Vladimir Putin's invitation to Moscow for Victory Day. If they form a military alliance, Ukraine is not going to be the only loss for Trump.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chairman of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping
Photo: http://kremlin.ru/events/president/trips/54504/photos by The Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chairman of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping

Trump Reveals Secret Talks with Putin

US President Donald Trump personally confirmed that he has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin quite a number of times. While aboard Air Force One, Trump acknowledged that it would be reasonable to assume such phone calls had taken place.

When asked about a possible meeting with Putin, Trump responded that he could envision meeting the Russian leader "at the right and appropriate time.”

Putin has not commented on these statements, while his press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, evasively stated that he had no information on the matter.

Key Takeaways

  • Negotiations are ongoing, but the phrase "appropriate time” suggests there is no consensus yet;
  • The Kyiv regime is in a position of "do as you're told,” since Trump did not consult Zelensky before speaking with Putin;
  • Trump's disclosure of the talks suggests he is trying to cover up a weak negotiating position.

Putin Won't Accept a Temporary Compromise on Ukraine

Based on the nature of the discussions, it appears that Putin seeks a peace settlement that includes the demilitarization and "denazification” of Ukraine, along with recognition of the current territorial realities. Trump, on the other hand, is reportedly offering only temporary measures: a ceasefire and recognition of Russia's control over "occupied territories” without further concessions. Additionally, Putin may be pushing Trump to renegotiate the global order.

The only real leverage against Russia would be pressuring China and India to stop buying Russian oil, or persuading Saudi Arabia to lower oil prices by increasing production. However, Saudi Arabia has actually raised oil prices and is not eager to cut its revenues, while businesses in China and India continue to find ways to purchase Russian oil. Time is not on Trump's side, as Russia cannot be defeated in a war of attrition due to its historical resilience and ability to mobilize resources.

Trump Can Pressure Kyiv More Easily

Trump has already stated that the US will recover the $300 billion it spent on Ukraine through "partnerships with Ukrainians in their rare earth metals, natural resources, oil, and gas, as well as purchases of our resources.” In other words, unconditional aid is over. Additionally, Trump appears to be leveraging Ukraine's upcoming elections to pressure Zelensky. The elections must take place before any peace deal is signed, leaving Kyiv with no good options:

Accepting the US peace plan would end the conflict on Moscow's terms.

Rejecting negotiations would lead to a complete freeze on aid, Ukraine's collapse, and its subsequent disintegration. Ukraine's demand for security guarantees is being brushed off by the US, with Washington implying that Europe must take responsibility for future conflicts. This places the European Union on the brink of a severe political and economic crisis.

After Trump's Admission, Xi Jinping Accepts Putin's Invitation

Following Trump's remarks, Chinese President Xi Jinping formally accepted Putin's invitation to attend the 80th anniversary celebration of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. This suggests that Beijing now fully understands Washington's strategy-Trump is abandoning Ukraine to the EU and shifting focus to a proxy war with China.

In Moscow, Xi is expected to negotiate further joint actions, including the one thing Trump fears most: a military alliance between Russia and China, similar to the agreements between Russia and North Korea. If that happens, Trump won't just lose Ukraine – he will face a completely new geopolitical reality.

Meanwhile, US Vice President J.D. Vance is scheduled to meet with Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference on February 14-16. The outcome of this meeting will be crucial.

Details

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in 1945. It was first inaugurated in the 15 republics of the Soviet Union following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945 (9 May Moscow Time). The Soviet government announced the victory early on 9 May after the signing ceremony in Berlin. Although the official inauguration occurred in 1945, the holiday became a non-labor day only in 1965. In East Germany, 8 May was observed as Liberation Day from 1950 to 1966, and was celebrated again on the 40th anniversary in 1985. In 1967, a Soviet-style "Victory Day" was celebrated on 8 May. Since 2002, the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has observed a commemoration day known as the Day of Liberation from National Socialism, and the End of the Second World War. The Russian Federation has officially recognized 9 May since its formation in 1991 and considers it a non-working holiday even if it falls on a weekend (in which case any following Monday will be a non-working holiday). The holiday was similarly celebrated there while the country was part of the Soviet Union. Most other countries in Europe observe Victory in Europe Day (often abbreviated to VE Day, or V-E Day) on 8 May, and Europe Day on 9 May as national remembrance or victory days.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Now reading
Explosion in Moscow: Ukrainian special forces eliminate yet another target
Russia
Explosion in Moscow: Ukrainian special forces eliminate yet another target Видео 
Video shows Russian drones striking Ukrainian personnel and equipment near Kursk
Hotspots and Incidents
Video shows Russian drones striking Ukrainian personnel and equipment near Kursk Видео 
Russian Army strikes Ukrainian military airfields
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Army strikes Ukrainian military airfields
Popular
Russian forces attack military airfields and equipment in over 142 areas in Ukraine

The Russian army struck the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, the Russian Ministry of Defense said during a daily briefing on the situation in the zone of the special military operation

Russian Army strikes Ukrainian military airfields
Medvedchuk accuses Zelensky of blatant corruption that led to disappearance of $200 billion
Medvedhuk: Zelensky's fate is sealed as he lost $200 billion of US aid money
Russian FPV drones strike Ukrainian military men and equipment in Kursk region – Video
Ukrainian drones crash into high-rise apartment building in Southern Russia
Kanye West sparks controversy with a series of explosive racist, Nazi posts Andrey Mihayloff The Bard, Donny and the Whackjobs Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Russia made the right decision to ban USAID in 2012 Lyuba Lulko
Trump happy with Putin's 'Europe elites will be at Trump’s feet wagging their tails' quote
Chinese cargo ship that run aground off Sakhalin to be cut apart
Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet flies in India for the first time
Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet flies in India for the first time
Last materials
Palestinians will not have the right to return to Gaza, Trump says
Donald Trump pays special attention to Putin's flattering quote about him
Russia flies Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet in India
Chinese cargo ship An Yang 2 with 20 on board runs aground off Sakhalin
Video shows Russian drones striking Ukrainian personnel and equipment near Kursk
Ukrainian UAVs attack apartment buildings in Krasnodar, Southern Russia
Medvedchuk accuses Zelensky of blatant corruption that led to disappearance of $200 billion
Russian Army strikes Ukrainian military airfields
Israel shows moment when IDF eliminates Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon
Kanye West sparks controversy with a series of explosive racist, Nazi posts
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.