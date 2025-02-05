World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Arab world too weak to stop Trump from resettling Palestinians from Gaza

Another controversial proposal from Trump: Resettling Palestinians from Gaza
World » Asia

The global outrage over Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza and hand over their land to Israel raises an important question: What can you do to stop it?

Palestinians
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Makbula Nassar مقبولة نصار, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Palestinians

Trump's Radical Plan

U.S. President Donald Trump has put forward the idea of relocating around two million residents of Gaza and establishing control over the territory. Even among his supporters in the U.S. Jewish community, the proposal has been met with skepticism. A longtime Trump donor called the idea "insane" and doubted its feasibility, according to Haaretz.

Opponents of the plan have reacted with outrage, calling it an attempt at ethnic cleansing and a war crime. Critics argue that the U.S. administration is trying to achieve through political pressure what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to accomplish by force. At a meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo, officials reaffirmed their commitment to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on a two-state solution in line with UN resolutions and pre-1967 borders. However, Trump has shown little regard for international law or UN decisions when they don't align with his interests.

Trump to Pressure Jordan and Egypt

After meeting with Trump, Netanyahu stated at a press conference that the plan, if implemented, "could change history and is worth pursuing."

For the plan to move forward, Trump will need the support of the countries where he intends to relocate the Palestinians-namely Jordan and Egypt. Both nations have already rejected the idea. Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi firmly stated:

"The solution to the Palestinian issue lies in Palestine. Jordan is for Jordanians, and Palestine is for Palestinians."

Trump is now expected to use economic leverage, potentially cutting U.S. aid to Egypt and Jordan to force compliance.

"We do a lot for them," Trump remarked. "They will agree."

In 2023, U.S. aid to Egypt amounted to $1.43 billion, with $1.44 billion requested for 2024. Jordan received $1.7 billion in 2023, and U.S. commitments extend to $1.4 billion per year until 2029.

Will Palestinians Leave Gaza?

Forced displacement of Palestinians has historical precedent. In 1948, around 700,000 Palestinians were expelled from their villages following the creation of Israel. Many of them, or their descendants, still live in refugee camps in neighboring countries.

According to UN estimates, 85% of Gaza's population has already been displaced internally due to the ongoing war. They now live in the rubble of their former homes. Many are desperate to leave-if they have somewhere to go and the means to do so.

Israel reportedly has a plan to "encourage voluntary migration." Palestinians willing to leave would be required to sign a pledge never to return-for themselves and their children-in exchange for an economic assistance package, the details of which remain undisclosed.

Outrage Alone Won't Stop Trump and Netanyahu

Trump is confident that his opponents won't go beyond verbal condemnation. This raises a question for the Arab world, Turkey, and other critics: "What will you actually do about it?"

While groups like the Houthis are taking action in support of Palestinians, other nations are limited to mass protests – an effort that is clearly insufficient. In order to counter the U.S. and Israel, Arab nations should:

  • provide weapons to Palestinians;
  • impose sanctions on the U.S. (boycott American oil and gas);
  • deploy military forces to Gaza.

So far, none of this has been done, while Israel and the U.S. continue to act decisively. If no concrete steps are taken, the controversial plan for Gaza may indeed become a reality.

Details

class="PIA-flag" style="display: none; visibility: hidden;">This page is subject to the extended confirmed restriction related to the Arab-Israeli conflict.
Palestine, officially the State of Palestine, is a country in the southern Levant region of West Asia recognized by 146 out of 193 UN member states. It encompasses the Israeli-occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, collectively known as the occupied Palestinian territories, within the broader geographic and historical Palestine region. Palestine shares most of its borders with Israel, and it borders Jordan to the east and Egypt to the southwest. It has a total land area of 6,020 square kilometres (2,320 sq mi) while its population exceeds five million people. Its proclaimed capital is Jerusalem, while Ramallah serves as its administrative center. Gaza City was its largest city prior to evacuations in 2023.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Now reading
Zbigniew Brzezinski in 1992: Russia-Ukraine conflict would be destructive for both sides
History, traditions
Zbigniew Brzezinski in 1992: Russia-Ukraine conflict would be destructive for both sides
The beneficiary of the global tariff war: The United States
Americas
The beneficiary of the global tariff war: The United States
Russia slams International Ice Hockey Federation for excluding Russia and Belarus
Sport
Russia slams International Ice Hockey Federation for excluding Russia and Belarus
Popular
Ukraine prepares to invade Belgorod region of Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have built up troops near the border with Russia's Belgorod region, potentially indicating preparations for a new strike

Ukraine builds up forces near Russia's Belgorod
Moscow dislikes idea of Trump's rare earth metals deal with Ukraine
Moscow unhappy with Trump's rare earth metals deal with Ukraine
High-ranking Russian official kills self by falling out of office window
Russia to build road bridge to North Korea after resuming rail connections
Another controversial proposal from Trump: Resettling Palestinians from Gaza Lyuba Lulko Moscow dislikes idea of Trump's rare earth metals deal with Ukraine Andrey Mihayloff USSR's Ilyushin-86, competition to Boeing 747, took to the skies ten years later Dmitry Plotnikov
Azerbaijan Airlines air crash report: External objects penetrated jetliner fuselage
Zbigniew Brzezinski: Conflict between Russia and Ukraine would be destructive for both sides
Arbat Battalion founder assassination: Armen Sarkisyan killed in suicide bomber attack
Arbat Battalion founder assassination: Armen Sarkisyan killed in suicide bomber attack
Last materials
Another controversial proposal from Trump: Resettling Palestinians from Gaza
Video: Russia and Ukraine exchange 150 soldiers each
Naked woman confronts police officers in Iran's second largest city
US continues arms shipments to Ukraine against all expectations
Russia and US already hold successful talks to end Ukraine conflict and sign peace
Russia slams International Ice Hockey Federation for excluding Russia and Belarus
Five Russian military men killed as Ukrainian shell hits their dugout in Belgorod region
Azerbaijan Airlines air crash report reveals penetrating damage to fuselage
High-ranking official found dead in Petrozavodsk
Russia to build road bridge to North Korea by 2027
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.