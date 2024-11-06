Deathly silence in Ukraine, EU shocked, China consistent as Trump wins

Make US-Russian relations great again!

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was unaware of Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

"As for congratulations, I am unaware of the president's plans to congratulate Trump on the election," he said, RIA Novosti reports.

The voting in the US presidential election ended. Trump is leading by a solid margin while getting the majority of votes from both voters and electors.

Record spending

Harris and Trump have spent a total of $3.5 billion on their campaigns combined, The Financial Times said.

Kamala Harris raised $2.3 billion, spent $1.9 billion.

Donald Trump raised $1.8 billion, spent $1.6 billion.

The bulk of those funds was spent on campaigning in seven crucial swing states, where the main battle for voters was taking place.

The scale of Harris' failure is astounding. There is not a single county in the US where Harris did better than Biden in 2020.

Harris' campaign has reportedly stopped sending messages to the media. People appear to be leaving the headquarters after realizing that Harris won't be speaking today.

"We had no wars, for four years, we had no wars. Except we defeated ISIS," Trump proclaimed. "They said "he will start a war.' I'm not going to start a war, I'm going to stop the wars," Donald Trump said during his speech.

World leaders congratulate Donald Trump on his election victory

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

"Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on the greatest comeback in history! Your historic return to the White House marks a new beginning for America and a powerful commitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship, … … yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu."

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would be ready to work with Trump again as before.

Deathly silence in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky:

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I look forward to greeting you in person to discuss strengthening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States."

It was also said that the Ukrainian leadership was extremely concerned about Trump's election.

"There is deathly silence on Bankova Street (where the Office of the Ukrainian President is located — ed.). Zelensky did not sleep all night and was in a terrible mood, his technologists were already preparing a message to congratulate Trump. For Ukraine, the US elections have gone according to the worst scenario, which will force the Office of the President to change the concept of work on the international track and adapt to Trump's policy."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte congratulated Trump: "I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength," Rutte said.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer: "Congratulations to President-elect Trump on his historic election victory!"

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloney congratulated Trump: "Our sincerest congratulations to the president-elect!"

Trump's victory has increased chances of ending the war in Ukraine peacefully, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted.

Israel's new Defense Minister Israel Katz congratulated Trump on his victory:

"Together, we will strengthen the US-Israel alliance, return the kidnapped and defeat the Iran-led axis of evil!"

Hamas:

"We urge Trump to learn from Biden's mistakes. The defeat of the Democratic Party is the natural price of the party's criminal attitude toward the Gaza Strip."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Trump on his election victory:

"The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership uniting 800 million citizens."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan:

"I congratulate my friend Donald Trump on his election as President of the United States."

The King of Jordan, the President of Egypt and the President of the Philippines join in congratulating Donald Trump.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman:

"China will continue to work with the US on the basis of mutual respect. China's policy towards the US remains consistent.

European diplomats told The Financial Times that they were "shocked" by the scale of Trump's victory in the presidential election.

"I'm scared," said a senior European official involved in EU discussions on preparing for Trump's presidency. Another senior EU official said: "It will be bad in trade. Ukraine is in big trouble."

Ecoterrorists doused the walls of the US embassy in London with orange being outraged about the results of the US presidential election.

