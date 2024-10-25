Five Eyes countries set to attack Iran. Israel readies Jericho II nuclear missiles

Moment of Israel's strike on Iran getting closer. Jericho II nuclear missiles ready

It appears that the moment when Israel is going to strike Iran is getting closer.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sonia Sevilla, CC BY-SA 3.0

Ten US Air Force KC-135R tanker aircraft are heading towards the Middle East with at least 20 F-16 fighters escorting them.

French all purpose landing ship L9013 Mistral arrived in Larnaca, Cyprus.

US has transferred new combat aircraft to its base in Qatar.

A curious event was noticed in the sky over Cambridge: three US tanker aircraft and a C-5M Super Galaxy military transport aircraft were spotted airborne.

According to The New York Times, Iranian leader Ali Khamenei ordered the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic to prepare for a state of war with Israel. Khamenei instructed the army to present several plans of response to Israel's imminent attack on Iran, depending on the scale of the strike.

In the event the Israeli attack causes heavy damage and casualties, Iran will retaliate. If it is going to be limited and focuses on military facilities and ammunition depots, Iran may do nothing.

Khamenei reportedly stressed that there would be some response if Israel strikes oil, energy or nuclear facilities or if senior Iranian officials get killed in the attack.

Several Iranian sources, including among the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said that if Israel inflicts serious damage on Iran, Iran may launch up to a thousand ballistic missiles, escalate terrorist attacks in the region and damage energy and shipping routes in the Persian Gulf and in the Strait of Hormuz.

Leaked documents postpone Israeli attack

Meanwhile, the FBI is trying to find out the source that leaked secret files and thus postponed Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The leaked documents said that Tel Aviv was practicing the use of air-to-ground missiles to attack Iran, Izvestia reports.

The two-page document "Top Secret" dated October 15 and 16 appeared on the Middle East Spectator Telegram channel, which has over 175,000 subscribers. The document contained details about the movement of Israeli troops and their preparations to strike back at the Islamic Republic. One of the files was allegedly compiled by the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and the other one — by the US National Security Agency.

A CNN source confirmed the authenticity of the documents.

The files also indirectly confirmed that Israel had nuclear weapons, even though Tel Aviv is known for denying nuclear arms possession.

The Americans also claim that they do not know anything about the scale, the targets, and the timing of Israel's strike on the Islamic Republic. In reality, though, US President Joe Biden told reporters that Washington was informed about the details of Israel's response to Iran's missile strike. Biden said "Yes and yes" when asked whether the US had an understanding of what Israel's response would be like. Biden did not disclose any details, though.

The documents also stated that Israel had nuclear Jericho II missiles, while there was no evidence that the country had an intention to use nuclear weapons against Tehran.

The documents were intended for the Five Eyes countries: the United States, Australia, Great Britain, Canada and New Zealand.

Netanyahu not sure yet whether to strike nuclear facilities in Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened Tehran with consequences after Iran launched 181 rockets at Israel. As a result, one Palestinian was killed and two Israelis were injured.

High-ranking sources at the US presidential administration then said that Israel could strike Iran's nuclear facilities. Tehran asked neighbouring countries in the region including Jordan and the Gulf states not to provide their airspace for strikes against Iran.

Subsequently, The Washington Post, citing two sources, reported that the Israeli prime minister informed the American leader that he agreed not attack nuclear and oil facilities in Iran. At the same time, Netanyahu made it clear that Tel Aviv would make final decisions based on its national interests.

Israel has to attack Iran no matter what

Orientalist and publicist Andrei Ontikov noted that it would be very strange if Israel does not strike Iran:

"First of all, this is a question of internal Israeli policy. If Netanyahu refuses such a strike or delays it for too long, his political opponents will have big questions for him."

As soon as any threat to Netanyahu arises in the conditions of fierce competition on the Israeli domestic political arena, he will make every effort to curb this threat, the political scientist added:

"Iran's missile attack was limited from the point of view of its destructive capacity. However, the Iranians attacked Israeli territory directly, and Netanyahu would not like anyone to have complaints about the Israeli prime minister on this matter.”

As for the scale of the Israeli retaliatory attack, the political scientist believes that Israel will be labeled as a lawless country for long should Tel Aviv strike Iran's nuclear facilities.

It is worthy of note that the Democratic administration of Joseph Biden remains strongly opposed to attacks on Iranian oil facilities as the US needs cheapest gasoline possible for domestic consumption on the eve of the presidential election. Israeli strikes on oil facilities in Iran will cause oil prices to rise sharply.

Details

Iran officially the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI), also known as Persia, is a country in West Asia. It borders Turkey to the northwest and Iraq to the west, Azerbaijan, Armenia, the Caspian Sea, and Turkmenistan to the north, Afghanistan to the east, Pakistan to the southeast, the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf to the south. With a multi-ethnic population of almost 90 million in an area of 1,648,195 km2 (636,372 sq mi), Iran ranks 17th globally in both geographic size and population. It is the sixth-largest country entirely in Asia and one of the world's most mountainous countries. Officially an Islamic republic, Iran has a Muslim-majority population. The country is divided into five regions with 31 provinces. Tehran is the nation's capital, largest city and financial center



Jericho (Hebrew: יריחו, romanized: Yericho) is a general designation given to a loosely-related family of deployed ballistic missiles developed by Israel since the 1960s. The name is taken from the first development contract for the Jericho I signed between Israel and Dassault in 1963, with the codename as a reference to the Biblical city of Jericho. As with some other Israeli high tech weapons systems, exact details are classified, though there are observed test data, public statements by government officials, and details in open literature especially about the Shavit satellite launch vehicle



Ali Hosseini Khamenei (born 19 April 1939) is an Iranian cleric and politician who has served as the second supreme leader of Iran since 1989. He previously served as the third president of Iran from 1981 to 1989. Khamenei's 35-year-long rule makes him the longest-serving head of state in the Middle East, as well as the second-longest-serving Iranian leader of the last century after Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Khamenei is a marja', a title given to the highest level of religious cleric in Twelver Shi'sm.

