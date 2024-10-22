Moldova's illegitimate European choice referendum plunges country into chaos

Moldova's European referendum: The people should save their nation from EU claws

Marginal result with diaspora fake votes calls the legitimacy of the constitutional referendum in Moldova into question. The next two weeks before the second round of the presidential elections will be dangerous.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Aurelian Sandulescu, CC BY 2.0

Constitutional referendum in Moldova is illegitimate

The EU spent huge amounts of money to promote the idea of European course in Moldova. In a nutshell, the essence of this idea is about the "Anti-Russia" project:

Visits of European ambassadors,

"Citizens for Europe" rallies,

campaign trips in blue minibuses,

all kinds of concerts demonstrations and other events with blue flags.

The pro-Western media machine was trying to convince the Moldovans that the idea of the European integration would receive the support of 70 percent of voters.

However, by midnight on October 20, the margin of those opposed to Moldova's European choice amounted to ten percent. The trend vanished overnight, 'yes' votes were created abroad, and on the morning of October 21, the Central Election Commission announced that 50.09 percent supported the European choice, while 49.91 percent of electors voted against it. The Central Election Commission website crashed during the referendum once, apparently to fabricate votes.

The result of the referendum in Moldova is questionable. It just so happens that the Moldovans living in the country voted for "not wanting to be in Europe", and Moldovans living outside the country voted for "wanting to be in Europe" even though they already live there.

Sandu's Pyrrhic Victory

Moldova-based citizens will be led to believe that "even a victory with a small margin is a victory". The West has invested a lot in Maia Sandu to lose its puppet power in Moldova indeed.

The two weeks before the second round are expected to be very dangerous. Those who did not vote for Sandu or her referendum are now referred to as enemies of the people, traitors, people who do not love their country, people with limited intelligence, agents of Moscow.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu congratulated all those who "withstood Moscow's incredible pressure."

Such rhetoric shows that in the coming period before the second round, Sandu, her party and the entire Western propaganda machine will be getting increasingly aggressive.

Can Sandu lose the second round?

If the second round (Sandu vs. Stoianoglo) does take place, the outcome of the elections will be decided by voters of Renato Usatii, who received 13.77 percent of the votes. He refused to vote in the referendum on joining the EU. Those who did not vote in the first round will also come to the polls because the moment for the country is decisive.

The leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Moldova Vlad Filat believes that the population of Moldova eligible to vote in October 2024 amounts to 3.3 million people:

1.915 million voters living in the country.

1.110 million voters living abroad.

274.5 thousand voters in Transnistria — citizens with the same rights as other citizens of the country.

With a turnout of 44 percent, the votes were distributed as follows:

In Moldova, the turnout was 64 percent, while the diaspora registered a much lower participation — only 20 percent.

In Transnistria, the participation rate was low — only 5.65 percent, which underlines the independence of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic.

Of the total number of voters on the CEC lists, only 22.5 percent voted for European integration. In Moldova, this percentage was 29 percent, among the diaspora — 15 percent and in Transnistria, only 2.11 percent.

The statistics shows that there is scope for falsifications at polling stations abroad, so the Moldovans living in Moldova and not wanting war should go to the polls.

Details

Moldova officially the Republic of Moldova, is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe, on the northeastern corner of the Balkans. The country spans a total of 33,483 km2 (12,928 sq mi) and has a population of approximately 2.42 million as of January 2024. Moldova is bordered by Romania to the west and Ukraine to the north, east, and south. The unrecognised breakaway state of Transnistria lies across the Dniester river on the country's eastern border with Ukraine. Moldova is a unitary parliamentary representative democratic republic with its capital in Chișinău, the country's largest city and main cultural and commercial centre.



Maia Sandu (born 24 May 1972) is a Moldovan politician who has been the sixth and current president of Moldova since 24 December 2020. She is the founder and former leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) and former Prime Minister of Moldova from 8 June 2019 until 14 November 2019, when the government collapsed after a vote of no-confidence. Sandu was Minister of Education from 2012 to 2015 and member of the Parliament of Moldova from 2014 to 2015, and again in 2019. Sandu was elected President of Moldova in a landslide victory during the 2020 Moldovan presidential election. The first female president of Moldova, Sandu is a strong supporter of the accession of Moldova to the European Union, overseeing Moldova's granting of candidate status, and is considered 'pro-Western'.

