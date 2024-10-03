World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Dmitry Plotnikov

Iran proudly demonstrates capabilities of new generation of weapons

Fattah-2: New generation of Iranian weapons to respond to aggressor
World » Asia

On the first day of October, Iran fired more than 200 missiles at Israel. The missiles reached their targets in 10-12 minutes.

Fattah-2: New generation of Iranian weapons to respond to aggressor
Photo: TourDom Roof Telegram channel

According to the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said, the attacks were conducted to hit Navatim and Netzarim air bases, where F-35 aircraft, radars and tank assembly centers are based.

It is believed that Iran used new Fattah-2 hypersonic missiles for the attack. The hypersonic ballistic missile flies at a speed of about 6,000 km per hour (up to 5 Mach); its flight range amounts to 1,400 km.

Analysts note that there are not many air defense systems in the world that can effectively combat the Fattah-2.

The Fattah-2 missile represents a significant step forward in the development of Iran's missile program. Developed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), this hypersonic missile has a number of unique peculiarities that make it one of the most advanced weapons in the world.

Key Features of the Fattah-2

Hypersonic Speed:

One of the most distinctive features of this missile is the ability to reach hypersonic speeds. It flies significantly faster than the speed of sound and can maneuver at high speeds, making it difficult for existing air defense systems to intercept it.

High Maneuverability:

The Fattah-2 missile is capable of changing its flight path to overcome missile defense systems.

Long Range:

The exact range of the Fattah-2 has not been disclosed, but it is assumed to be significantly longer than that of the previous versions of the Iranian missile.

Hit Accuracy:

Thanks to modern guidance systems, the missile has high accuracy in hitting targets.

What is a hypersonic weapon?

Hypersonic weapons are a class of weapons capable of flying at speeds greater than five times the speed of sound (over 6,120 km/h). Such missiles are difficult to intercept due to their high speed and maneuverability.

The Importance of Fattah-2 for Iran

The development and demonstration of Fattah-2 has several important implications for Iran:

Deterrence: The new missile significantly enhances Iran's military potential and serves as a powerful deterrent to potential adversaries.

Technological Breakthrough: The creation of the hypersonic missile demonstrates the level of development of the Iranian defense industry.

Regional Hegemony: The Fattah-2 could strengthen Iran's position in the region and increase Tehran's influence on regional processes.

International Reaction

The development of Fattah-2 has caused a mixed reaction in the international community. Some countries expressed concern that the emergence of such a weapon could destabilize the situation in the region. Other countries, on the contrary, welcomed this achievement as a result of technological progress.

The Future of Hypersonic Weapons

The development of hypersonic missiles is one of the priority areas in the military sphere of many countries around the world. It is expected that in the coming years we will see further development of this technology and the emergence of new, even more advanced systems.

Details

Fattah-1 is an Iranian medium-range ballistic missile developed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and unveiled in June 2023. It is Iran's first hypersonic ballistic missile. According to Iran, its high maneuverability and speed helps it to evade missile defense systems. In November 2023, Iran unveiled a newer version of the missile, Fattah-2. Its name, meaning "conqueror" or "bringer of victory", "victor" in Arabic, is in reference to Al-Fattāḥ, was selected by the Supreme Leader of Iran. The missile has been reported to have the capability to carry nuclear warheads should Iran further pursue its nuclear program.

A ballistic missile (BM) is a type of missile that uses projectile motion to deliver warheads on a target. These weapons are powered only during relatively brief periods—most of the flight is unpowered. Short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) typically stay within the Earth's atmosphere, while most larger missiles are exo-atmospheric. The largest intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are capable of full orbital flight. These weapons are in a distinct category from cruise missiles, which are aerodynamically guided in powered flight and thus restricted to the atmosphere.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Iran strikes Israel
Author`s name Dmitry Plotnikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Several Ukrainian drones crash near Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
Lebanon asks Russia for help in Middle East conflict. Putin may travel to Qatar
Thief who steals three kangaroos from zoos turns out to be little man with unusual dream
Russia drops three-ton high-explosive aerial bomb on Ukrainian positions in Kursk region
In Kamchatka, locals and rescuers help four killer whales escape from shallow waters
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres banned from entering Israel
Ukraine officially admits Russia's control over Vuhledar
Video shows missile debris crashing down on lone man in Jericho
All of the Middle East will see the results of Israel's retaliatory strike
Raw footage shows aftermath of shooting in Tel Aviv's Arab suburb of Jaffa
Now reading
Lebanon asks Russia for help in Middle East conflict. Putin may travel to Qatar
World
Lebanon asks Russia for help in Middle East conflict. Putin may travel to Qatar
Russia drops three-ton high-explosive aerial bomb on Ukrainian positions in Kursk region
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia drops three-ton high-explosive aerial bomb on Ukrainian positions in Kursk region Видео 
Let's face it: Iran shows feeble power with its ballistic attack on Israel
Asia
Let's face it: Iran shows feeble power with its ballistic attack on Israel Видео 
Popular
Iran makes Netanyahu's hands shake, and Russia needs to benefit from it

Iran's unprecedented ballistic missile attack on Israel on October 1 shocked the world. Benjamin Netanyahu's hands were shaking shook as he read out the counter threats. This is an important signal for Russia

Let's face it: Iran shows feeble power with its ballistic attack on Israel
Russian forces drop most powerful non-nuclear bomb on Volchansk
Russian forces drop FAB-9000 bomb on Ukrainian positions in Volchansk
Mike Pompeo tells Russian pranksters what the future of US-Russian relations will be like
Air passenger films Iranian missiles flying towards Israel from airplane window
Fattah-2: New generation of Iranian weapons to respond to aggressor Dmitry Plotnikov Let's face it: Iran shows feeble power with its ballistic attack on Israel Lyuba Lulko Germany falls into a trap by trying to isolate Russia and ruin its economy Oleg Artyukov
Airplane with president on board forced to land in Mexico due to malfunction
Iran and Israel exchange threats of further attacks and retaliatory blows
Rescuers and locals douse four beached killer whales with water for ten hours
Rescuers and locals douse four beached killer whales with water for ten hours
Last materials
Several Ukrainian drones crash near Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
Lebanon asks Russia for help in Middle East conflict. Putin may travel to Qatar
Thief who steals three kangaroos from zoos turns out to be little man with unusual dream
Russia drops three-ton high-explosive aerial bomb on Ukrainian positions in Kursk region
Let's face it: Iran shows feeble power with its ballistic attack on Israel
Airplane with president on board circles for hours before landing due to malfunction
Russian forces drop most powerful non-nuclear bomb on Volchansk
In Kamchatka, locals and rescuers help four killer whales escape from shallow waters
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres banned from entering Israel
Mike Pompeo to Russian pranksters: We want Russia with us rather than with China
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.