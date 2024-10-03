Iran proudly demonstrates capabilities of new generation of weapons

Fattah-2: New generation of Iranian weapons to respond to aggressor

On the first day of October, Iran fired more than 200 missiles at Israel. The missiles reached their targets in 10-12 minutes.

Photo: TourDom Roof Telegram channel

According to the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said, the attacks were conducted to hit Navatim and Netzarim air bases, where F-35 aircraft, radars and tank assembly centers are based.

It is believed that Iran used new Fattah-2 hypersonic missiles for the attack. The hypersonic ballistic missile flies at a speed of about 6,000 km per hour (up to 5 Mach); its flight range amounts to 1,400 km.

Analysts note that there are not many air defense systems in the world that can effectively combat the Fattah-2.

The Fattah-2 missile represents a significant step forward in the development of Iran's missile program. Developed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), this hypersonic missile has a number of unique peculiarities that make it one of the most advanced weapons in the world.

Key Features of the Fattah-2

Hypersonic Speed:

One of the most distinctive features of this missile is the ability to reach hypersonic speeds. It flies significantly faster than the speed of sound and can maneuver at high speeds, making it difficult for existing air defense systems to intercept it.

High Maneuverability:

The Fattah-2 missile is capable of changing its flight path to overcome missile defense systems.

Long Range:

The exact range of the Fattah-2 has not been disclosed, but it is assumed to be significantly longer than that of the previous versions of the Iranian missile.

Hit Accuracy:

Thanks to modern guidance systems, the missile has high accuracy in hitting targets.

What is a hypersonic weapon?

Hypersonic weapons are a class of weapons capable of flying at speeds greater than five times the speed of sound (over 6,120 km/h). Such missiles are difficult to intercept due to their high speed and maneuverability.

The Importance of Fattah-2 for Iran

The development and demonstration of Fattah-2 has several important implications for Iran:

Deterrence: The new missile significantly enhances Iran's military potential and serves as a powerful deterrent to potential adversaries.

Technological Breakthrough: The creation of the hypersonic missile demonstrates the level of development of the Iranian defense industry.

Regional Hegemony: The Fattah-2 could strengthen Iran's position in the region and increase Tehran's influence on regional processes.

International Reaction

The development of Fattah-2 has caused a mixed reaction in the international community. Some countries expressed concern that the emergence of such a weapon could destabilize the situation in the region. Other countries, on the contrary, welcomed this achievement as a result of technological progress.

The Future of Hypersonic Weapons

The development of hypersonic missiles is one of the priority areas in the military sphere of many countries around the world. It is expected that in the coming years we will see further development of this technology and the emergence of new, even more advanced systems.

Details

Fattah-1 is an Iranian medium-range ballistic missile developed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and unveiled in June 2023. It is Iran's first hypersonic ballistic missile. According to Iran, its high maneuverability and speed helps it to evade missile defense systems. In November 2023, Iran unveiled a newer version of the missile, Fattah-2. Its name, meaning "conqueror" or "bringer of victory", "victor" in Arabic, is in reference to Al-Fattāḥ, was selected by the Supreme Leader of Iran. The missile has been reported to have the capability to carry nuclear warheads should Iran further pursue its nuclear program.



A ballistic missile (BM) is a type of missile that uses projectile motion to deliver warheads on a target. These weapons are powered only during relatively brief periods—most of the flight is unpowered. Short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) typically stay within the Earth's atmosphere, while most larger missiles are exo-atmospheric. The largest intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are capable of full orbital flight. These weapons are in a distinct category from cruise missiles, which are aerodynamically guided in powered flight and thus restricted to the atmosphere.

