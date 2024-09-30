UK to supply 100 Brimstone air-to-ground missiles for F-16 fighter jets

London will additionally transfer about a hundred Brimstone missiles, artillery guns and ammunition, British Secretary of State for Defence John Healey said earlier.
It was previously reported that the UK would transfer 100 missiles for F-16 aircraft to Ukraine at the end of the summer. The transfer of the fighters has allegedly begun. In the fall of 2022, London transferred Brimstone-2 missiles with increased range and laser guidance to the Armed Forces o Ukraine. In February 2024, the UK announced plans to transfer another 200 homing Brimstone missiles to Ukraine.
The Brimstone family includes several modifications of missiles. They are launched mainly from aircraft, helicopters or unmanned vehicles to strike sea and land targets, including moving ones. One Brimstone missile costs about 175,000 pounds sterling ($234,500).
The Brimstone missile is a modern air-to-ground guided missile developed by MBDA UK. It is designed to destroy moving and stationary targets with high accuracy and minimal collateral damage. Originally developed for the British Air Force, Brimstone can be used on a variety of platforms, including aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.
Main characteristics
Modifications
Brimstone 1
Brimstone 2
Dual-Mode Brimstone (DMB)
Brimstone Sea Spear
Application
Brimstone missiles are widely used by the British Air Force and have proven themselves as a highly effective weapon in various military conflicts. Due to their high accuracy and ability to hit both moving and stationary targets, Brimstone missiles are often used in military operations.
Conclusion
Brimstone missiles are modern and high-precision weapons capable of effectively hitting a wide range of targets. Constant improvements and development of new modifications allow this system to remain relevant and in demand in modern military conflicts.
