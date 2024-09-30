UK to supply 100 Brimstone air-to-ground missiles for F-16 fighter jets

London will additionally transfer about a hundred Brimstone missiles, artillery guns and ammunition, British Secretary of State for Defence John Healey said earlier.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vslv, CC BY-SA 4.0

It was previously reported that the UK would transfer 100 missiles for F-16 aircraft to Ukraine at the end of the summer. The transfer of the fighters has allegedly begun. In the fall of 2022, London transferred Brimstone-2 missiles with increased range and laser guidance to the Armed Forces o Ukraine. In February 2024, the UK announced plans to transfer another 200 homing Brimstone missiles to Ukraine.

The Brimstone family includes several modifications of missiles. They are launched mainly from aircraft, helicopters or unmanned vehicles to strike sea and land targets, including moving ones. One Brimstone missile costs about 175,000 pounds sterling ($234,500).

The Brimstone missile is a modern air-to-ground guided missile developed by MBDA UK. It is designed to destroy moving and stationary targets with high accuracy and minimal collateral damage. Originally developed for the British Air Force, Brimstone can be used on a variety of platforms, including aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Main characteristics

Type: air-to-surface guided missile;

Range: up to 60 km (when air-launched);

Speed: supersonic;

Guidance system: combined guidance system, including semi-active laser guidance (SAL) and millimeter-wave radar guidance (MMW);

Warhead: tandem HEAT warhead, capable of penetrating modern armor.

Modifications

Brimstone 1

Description: The first version of the missile that entered service in the early 2000s. Equipped with a millimeter-wave radar guidance system.

Features: Effective against armoured targets, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

Brimstone 2

Description: An upgraded version, entered service in 2016. It has an increased range, an improved warhead and an improved guidance system.

Features: Combined guidance system allows to hit both stationary and moving targets with high accuracy.

Dual-Mode Brimstone (DMB)

Description: Dual-mode guidance version, combining radar guidance and semi-active laser guidance.

Features: Increased flexibility of use, able to hit targets in difficult conditions, including in urban areas and areas with a high level of radio interference.

Brimstone Sea Spear

Description: Naval version of the missile, designed for use from ships and against surface targets.

Features: Adapted for maritime conditions, has an improved guidance system for hitting surface targets.

Application

Brimstone missiles are widely used by the British Air Force and have proven themselves as a highly effective weapon in various military conflicts. Due to their high accuracy and ability to hit both moving and stationary targets, Brimstone missiles are often used in military operations.

Conclusion

Brimstone missiles are modern and high-precision weapons capable of effectively hitting a wide range of targets. Constant improvements and development of new modifications allow this system to remain relevant and in demand in modern military conflicts.