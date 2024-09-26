Donald Trump threw Volodymyr Zelensky upside a wall calling Ukraine a failed dying state.
"But now Ukraine is running out of soldiers. They're using young children and old men because their soldiers are dying," Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said at a campaign rally in North Carolina on Thursday.
According to Trump, Ukraine should have started negotiations with Russia long ago.
"The country is absolutely obliterated,” he declared. "Millions and millions of people, including all of these great soldiers, they're dead," Trump said.
According to Trump, any deal, even "the worst deal, would be better than what we have now."
"Those cities are gone, they're gone, and we continue to give billions of dollars to a man who refused to make a deal, Zelensky. There was no deal that he could have made that wouldn't have been better than the situation you have right now. You have a country that has been obliterated, not possible to be rebuilt,” Trump said ," he said.
Trump believes that "Ukraine is gone, it's not Ukraine anymore."
"You'll never be able to rebuild these cities and towns again, and you'll never be able to replace the dead people."
Then Trump changed the term from "never" to 100 years and added that "there's not enough money to rebuild Ukraine, even if the whole world came together."
Trump blamed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the conflict. He said that it was Biden who spurred the crisis by promising to help Ukraine defend itself rather than pushing it to cede territory to Russia.
"Biden and Kamala allowed this to happen by feeding Zelensky money and munitions like no country has ever seen before," Trump said.
He believes Zelensky and Biden will not be satisfied until American children are sent to die for Ukraine.
"That's what they're trying to do."
One could see that Trump was angry and he said what he thought. This is due to the election campaign, in which the non-systemic candidate is demonstrating a position that is not mainstream yet. He clearly senses voters' needs who want money to go to their own well-being, rather than to Ukraine.
Of course, if Kamala Harris takes office as President, she will have to take those sentiments into account as well.
Trump's negative attitude towards Volodymyr Zelensky was picked up in Congress.
In the House of Representatives, lawmakers will investigate why US taxpayer funds were used to ensure Zelensky's security during his trip to Pennsylvania. Senators warn Zelensky to stay out of American politics after he called Senator J. D. Vance, Trump's running mate, "too radical."
Zelensky previously said that without US help, Ukraine would have no chance of winning. Experts estimate that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would fall without US support in about a month.
The Ukraine project has not justified itself, and the West will try to finish it.
