Futile and completely pro-Western UN should end its existence

Russia protests against the future that UN prepares for it

The UN is a completely pro-Western, worthless and detached from reality organization. Reforming it is not enough — the UN should be pushed aside to form an alternative based on BRICS.

Photo: flickr.com by Coalition for the ICC / Credit: UN, CC BY-SA 2.0

Pact for the Future is openly anti-Russian

The UN General Assembly approved the Pact for the Future on the need to unite countries "to address problems of the 21st century":

climate change,

escalation of conflicts,

growing gender and wealth inequality,

threats to democracy and human rights.

It is proposed to conclude a global digital treaty to reduce the digital divide and develop safe and respectful technologies for the benefit of all" (in other words — to remove dissent under surveillance of Western intelligence agencies).

The following countries voted against the adoption of the pact:

Russia,

Iran,

Belarus,

DPRK,

Nicaragua,

Sudan

and Syria.

Fifteen countries abstained:

China,

Saudi Arabia,

Bolivia,

Cuba,

Algeria,

Iraq,

Kazakhstan,

Kiribati,

Laos,

Malaysia,

Maldives,

Oman,

Pakistan,

Sri Lanka

and Thailand.

Russia is convinced that the UN should not interfere in internal affairs of states.

The text of the pact includes formulations that were primarily introduced by the West.

"We do not recall such lawlessness at the UN platform," Russian representative Sergei Vershinin said.

Russia is not happy with such a future

According to him, Russia is "distanced from the consensus" on the pact and the global digital treaty, especially with regard to the provisions on disarmament. In fact, Russia, without being named directly, is accused of exacerbating the nuclear threat. The pact also calls for Russia's forced disarmament. Russia is also opposed to the participation of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the work of the UN and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Before Sunday's vote, it was unclear whether the pact would be adopted. In fact, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had three speeches prepared:

one for approval,

one for rejection,

and one in case something was not clear, UN representative Stephane Dujarric said.

Kazan is the capital of a new organization to make world stable

It was not only Russia that criticized the document. Argentina announced on Monday, September 23, that it was disassociating itself from the agenda of the pact. Russia should work with President of Argentina Javier Miley at this point, who is the only significant supporter of military aid to Ukraine in Latin America.

One needs to form a BRICS-based organization that would be an alternative to the UN. Argentina withdrew its membership under Miley. Russia chairs BRICS this year. The city of Kazan that is going to host the BRICS summit in October should become the capital of the new "UN".

More than 30 countries submitted their applications to join the nine-member BRICS; more than a hundred delegations are going to take part in the forum in Kazan in October.