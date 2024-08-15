World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Japan's economy is dying to save US debt system

Japan strangles its economy to serve US debt system in every way
The US financial well-being depends on Japan. Prime Minister Kishida's attempts to protect his own people and economy can only find severe rebuff in Washington.

Japan strangles its economy to serve US debt system in every way
Kishida leaves with disapproval rating of 68 percent

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that he would not be running for the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the September elections. The winner of the race will subsequently take office as prime minister. Kishida is thus leaving the political area despite the fact that the Liberal Democrats have held a majority in the Japanese Parliament since 1955.

Kishida's ratings have collapsed to 15 percent amid the deplorable situation both in economy (in recession) and demographics (the birth rate is at its lowest since 1899). His disapproval rating has reached 68 percent.

No other country can be more loyal to US than Japan

The Japanese economic model has been stalling for a long time. While all the central banks of the world were raising interest rates to cope with "Covid" and "sanctions" inflation, the Bank of Japan was keeping it at zero, supporting the US stock market by giving free loans to traders and buying US government bonds.

Speculators have been using Japan as a limitless wallet for years. They would raise loans in yens at a zero rate, exchange them for dollars and buy almost any type of profitable shares on stock markets of the world.

Due to high prices and inflation, many large Japanese manufacturers were forced to relocate their production overseas.

As a result of all these factors, the yen has fallen to its lowest in 30 years. The situation is only getting worse, since Japan buys all its most important resources (fuel and food) for dollars. If the Japanese yen falls, it means there is nothing to buy it with. Although yen wages are growing, they are not keeping up with prices which has led to a decline in inflation-adjusted wages over the past two years.

During his time in service as Prime Minister, Kishida violated the long-standing practice of limited defense spending and significantly increased it to purchase American weapons (also for dollars) supposedly to counter the Chinese threat. Japan is serving the United States in every way — it is serving the nation that dropped two nuclear bombs on its cities.

Not too long ago, the Bank of Japan tried to raise the rate from zero to 0.25 percent to support the yen, but sent global stock markets plummeting.

Japan also pledged to sell off $400 billion in Treasuries to buy its own yen bonds to support pension funds. This amount is equivalent to about 20 percent of the US federal government's annual net borrowing. It is a bust for the US debt market, with Treasury yields already hovering around five percent and poised to go even higher.

