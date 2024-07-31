Asia's 'young tiger' Indonesia wants to help Russia overcome Western sanctions

Russia to arm Indonesian Army in return for microchips

Indonesia, Asia's "young tiger", wants to buy military technologies from Russia in exchange for microchip and microcircuit production technologies. This was discussed at the summit in Moscow.

Photo: Sukhoi Design Bureau, 054, Sukhoi Su-57 by Anna Zvereva, CC BY-SA 2.0

Indonesia revisits plans to purchase Russian weapons

The visit of Indonesian President-elect and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto to Moscow has been one of the most important news on Russia's foreign policy agenda these days.

The visit began on Wednesday with a meting on the level of defense ministries. It should be noted that Subianto served as Indonesia's Defense Minister under President Joko Widodo, so he has the required experience.

Military cooperation covers various aspects: from the exchange of military technologies to joint exercises. According to Indonesian website kompasiana.com, Russia, "with its superiority in the defense industry, can provide Indonesia with access to advanced technologies."

Indonesia wants to revisit its plans to purchase Russian weapons worth a total of 850 million dollars. In particular, it goes about Sukhoi fighter aircraft. Indonesia is an experienced user of Russian fighters. The island nation already operates Su-27 and Su-30 fighter jets.

A few years ago, Indonesia tried to buy the Su-35 fighter. However, the deal was canceled or at least postponed. It is not ruled out that Indonesia is now interested in Russia's state-of-the-art Sukhoi Su-57 fighter. In any case, Subianto spoke about such plans.

Indonesia is looking at its "rival" — Malaysia that already has a plan to purchase the Sukhoi Su-57. For Russia, this means foreign exchange earnings with a high profit margin.

It is worthy of note that both Indonesia and Malaysia have announced their desire to join BRICS. Malaysia has already submitted an application.

Indonesian army was region's strongest with USSR's help

The peak of Russia's cooperation with Indonesia fell for the late 1950s — the early 1960s, when the USSR helped the country's army become the best army in East Asia.

Between 1959 and 1965, Russia provided Indonesia with one cruiser, 14 destroyers, 14 submarines, eight anti-submarine patrol boats, 20 missile boats and several torpedo and gunboats. The Indonesian marines received Soviet-made armoured and amphibious vehicles, as well as naval aviation: anti-submarine helicopters and Ilyushin Il-28 bombers.

Indonesia to help Russia with advanced electronics technologies

"We consider Russia a great friend of Indonesia and I would like to continue to develop relations with your country," the president-elect said in Moscow.

According to him, Indonesia is ready to attract Russian investment into the country's economy. Russia may benefit greatly from it.

Indonesia is the largest country in Southeast Asia. This is a resource-rich nation with a population of more than 270 million. Being the 7th largest economy in the world in terms of GDP, it is projected to enter the top five largest economies in the world by 2024. Indonesia is also known for its youngest population in the region — 25 percent of the population is under 15. Indonesia is also a huge consumer market. The introduction of digitalization and sustainable industries, such as the production of batteries for electric vehicles, has further strengthened its position in electronics. Many advanced technology companies implement their startups in the country.

Asia used to be dominated by the "tiger" economies of Japan, South Korea, Singapore and, at the turn of the century, China. Today, India, Vietnam and Indonesia enter the scene as important players in the regional economy and global value chains.

Indonesia will undoubtedly help Russia overcome Western sanctions, including in the area of ​​microchip production, in which it has succeeded greatly.