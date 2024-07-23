Where is Joe Biden? What has been happening to him in the last two days?

The grand finale of Crooked Joe may have a very sad ending that he does not want

Joe Biden announced his decision to bow out of the presidential race in writing on social media. He did the same to campaign for Kamala Harris. Was it really Biden who posted those messages online or was it someone else who did that for him?

Photo: flickr.com by 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard", PDM

Biden avoids appearing on camera, his abdication letter may be fake

Why didn't Biden announce his decision on camera? Why did it take him long to announce his successor?

US President Joe Biden published his announcement to drop out of the race on X platform.

"I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote on Sunday, July 21.

Hours later, Harris' recommendation was released. Why not right away? After all, the people were perplexed and even in panick.

When it comes to such fateful things, one announces them in person, at a time, so that the country does not fall into chaos. For example, Boris Yeltsin announced his decision to step down on New Year's Eve, not before elections, and he did that in a televised address to the nation.

We don't see anything like this in the US. It appears that someone wanted to see a reaction to the first post before proceeding with the second one about Harris. There is an intense intra-party and intra-elite struggle going on. One group vehemently supports Biden, while the other one is adamantly against him. For example, former President Barack Obama did not thank Biden for his service, he did not endorse Harris, nor did he mention her name on Sunday, July 21.

The question is how Biden fits into this squabble.

Biden changed his mind completely within three hours, which is impossible.

The New York Times wrote in detail about Sunday, July 21. As early as at 11 a. m., one of the president's top confidants said that Biden had "accepted the nomination and will run for re-election to win." At 1:45 p. m., Biden allegedly changed his mind and published a letter refusing the nomination.

This is very strange, to say the least.

Journalists wondered whether Biden's letter could be a fake, The New York Times wrote. They were told that Biden had had phone calls with "congressional leaders and other allies." However, it is literally anyone who can press "publish" button on social media. The voice on the phone can be AI-created easily too.

The Biden administration said that the president did not speak publicly because his voice was hoarse due to illness. Yet, he has had such a voice for a long time now and it did not stop him from participating in the debate.

To crown it all, was Biden's Covid infection a hoax? Could it be that he did not support Harris and did not sign his announcement? Was it someone else who did that for him?