Lyuba Lulko
Joe Biden gets Covid for political death as God saves Trump's life

God saves Trump's life, infects Biden with Covid

World » Americas

Joe Biden's political career is ending. He was diagnosed with coronavirus for the third time, which in fact could be a publicity stunt.

Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0

Biden gets Covid to develop political death

"He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," said Jean-Pierre,” the White House said.

A few days ago, Biden announced that he would pull out from the presidential election if he was diagnosed with health problems. A video published yesterday shows him boarding the plane with great difficulty, yet without a mask on.

Biden has fallen out of sight among his voters at a time when Republicans are enthusiastic about holding their convention and nominating a young, energetic vice president. This dramatically reduces the ratings of the old and tired Democratic Party, whose administration has sharply reduced activity both within the country and in the international arena.

One may assume that Biden will soon leave the race, although he is resisting. Washington needs a person who will look vigorous.

Disaster brewing for Democratic Party

According to CNN, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi tried to convince Biden that he would not be able to defeat Donald Trump. Biden may also crush Democrats' chances of winning the House of Representatives in November. The Washington Post wrote that Biden had a similar conversation with the Democratic leaders in Congress, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries.

These politicians rightly believe that if Trump wins the presidential election and the Republicans gain a majority in both houses of Congress, it will be a disaster for the Democrats.

The New York Post reports that less than an hour before Trump's assassination attempt, Biden had a Zoom call with "dozens of moderate Democrats," and that call was "worse than the debate."

"He was rambling; he'd start an answer then lose his train of thought, then would just say "whatever.' He really couldn't complete an answer. I lost a ton of respect for him,” a person who took part in the call said, the publication reports.

Another source told the magazine that if the assassination attempt had not occurred an hour later, about 50 people would have been ready to speak out against Biden publicly.

Apparently, Biden tries to take advantage of Covid as an excuse for his departure.

Democrats will fire Biden

Joe Biden's exit from the presidential race is predetermined, but he may also resign too. This makes sense because Biden won the primaries and the Democrats need to run them again for the candidate to maintain legitimacy. Yet, there is no time for this.

The only option for the Democrats is to dismiss Biden. Kamala Harris will then become both president and the Democratic candidate in the November elections. Harris leaves Trump behind in a number of swing states, polls say.

Democrats need to understand that MAGA is already a cult supported by the majority, and Trump is the leader of this cult. If Democrats want to win in the long term, they need a new strategy, which is nowhere in sight yet.

Election fraud is no longer feasible because many in America believe that it was God that saved Trump's life.

