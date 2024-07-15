Ukrainian army falling apart: No one believes in victory anymore

Zelensky's regime to fall and capitulate to Russia as Ukrainian army falling apart

Unrest in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is growing. Soldiers do not follow orders, mid-level commanders get dismissed from their positions, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Syrsky, is "waiting for surrender.”

Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, CC BY 4.0

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not believe in victory

The previously "strong military leader”, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky, has ceased to be one.

Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuglaya believes that Syrsky is ready to capitulate to Russia because he "does not believe in the victory of the Ukrainian army.” According to Bezuglaya, Syrsky is playing for time, waiting for negotiations, while losing "thousands of Ukrainian soldiers” in battles.

Ukrainian political and military resources believe that Bezuglaya is fulfilling Zelensky's order to create public opinion.

Earlier, commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny was removed from his post because of Maryana Bezuglaya's discrediting posts.

This panic means that Syrsky is not the only one in the army who thinks so. It is the entire command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that does not believe in success on the battlefield, and Zelensky is aware of that. It is easy to understand Syrsky: the West wants another offensive from Ukraine, but Ukraine continues to suffer huge losses and can not stabilise the front.

On Sunday, July 14, the Russian Armed Forces took the settlement of Urozhaynoye, which, along with Staromayorsky and Rabotyne, were advertised as the main conquests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces last year. A difficult situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces has developed near Kharkiv, in the Pokrovsk direction, near Toretsk and Chasiv Yar.

Brigade commanders get sacked one after another

It is impossible to command the army if commanders are tasked with achieving the unachievable, Ukrainian journalist Anna Kalyuzhnaya wrote on social media. According to her, the brigade commander of the 24th brigade, which defends Chasiv Yar, was ordered to counter attack after losing control over the Kanal microdistrict. He referred to the lack of manpower, equipment and refused saying that the task was unrealistic in nature. The commander was removed from his post.

The commander of the third company of the 206th TRO battalion, Roman Kulik, said that "senior commanders can not or refuse to objectively assess the capabilities of their subordinate personnel.”

"As a result of such short-sightedness, stupidity, criminal negligence, people die, fall out of action, fantastic tasks are not carried out, and when appetites come down to realistic tasks, there is no one left to carry them out,” Kulik wrote.

Ukrainian soldiers lose fighting spirit

Ukrainian soldiers refuse to follow their commanders' orders. Ekaterina Polishchuk, a doctor who serves in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, wrote on social media that thousands of military personnel refuse to carry out combat missions” under the leadership of the commander of the 59th brigade, Bogdan Shevchuk. She demands an internal investigation into the facts of "criminal orders, deliberate negligence, disregard for the life and health of personnel, the elimination of all dissenting commanders, suppression of morale and humiliation of personnel.”

Syrsky sent such an inspection. Most likely, this brigade commander Shevchuk will be removed for his retreat from Krasnogorovka. He may thus become the seventh brigade commander in the Ukrainian Armed Forces who has been suspended over the past month. Earlier, commanders were sacked the 24th, 14th, 65th, 79th, 43rd, 68th brigades.

Ukraine to capitulate as per 1945 scenario

Ukrainian analyst Konstantin Mashovets wrote on Telegram that there was no command unity in the army — commanders have "a whole bunch of subordinates who know better how to command or have a different point of view.” As a result, the Armed Forces of Ukraine retreat further and further.

Indeed, the Russian troops have been wedging deeper and deeper into enemy's defense lines, without fear of counterattacks.

The army of Ukraine is on the verge of collapse. Ukrainian military men look up to their families that want peace at all costs. The Zelensky regime will eventually fall and capitulate according to the 1945 scenario.