Ukrainian bloggers with millions of followers call Zelensky for peace

Ukrainian bloggers with over one million subscribers start talking about the need to end the war as soon as possible. They do not talk about the need to return the lost territories — they talk about peace that one needs to establish "until everyone is killed.”

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, CC BY-SA 2.0

The Ukrainian elite changed its mood after the Russian forces carried out a massive missile attack on Kyiv on July 8, Ukrainian publication Strana reports.

Calls to quickly negotiate peace can be heard from politicians, political scientists and even from popular bloggers that have large audiences of over one million subscribers. They start blaming their government for the deaths of civilians, even though they preferred to leave politics aside before.

Blogger Nastya Umka said that "nobody needs the 1991 borders,” that "politicians do not let us to live normally,” and that "people want peace just to live their lives.”

"How many will have to die for this to stop?” the blogger wrote on social media on July 8.

Blogger Vladislava Rogovenko noted that she "hates power on both sides” and called Volodymyr Zelensky a "clown”:

"I'm shocked by the news. Let the clown go and negotiate peace. Enough with innocent deaths and all this horror. How long is this going to last? My anger knows no bounds.”

Blogger from Ivano-Frankivsk Yulia Verba accused the Ukrainian authorities of theft. According to her, "our country is being robbed by our own government, children and people are dying, families and lives, plans and dreams are being destroyed.”

Blogger Alexander Voloshin said that Ukraine "is unable to handle this war and we need to be smarter.”

Actress Natalka Denisenko went philosophical and spoke about "the energy of sacrifice that led to the war”:

"It is the energy of aggression, curses and arousing hatred that is destroying us.”

The above-mentioned bloggers have millions of followers. One shall assume that they know what their subscribers think about the ongoing conflict.

'Why should I be a patriot?'

Ukrainian propaganda is stalling and is no longer able to raise people's morale by transmitting fake news about the death of "innocent children at Kyiv hospital.” The Ukrainians can already see that the Kyiv regime is staging provocations.

They already come to realise that Ukraine is losing the war, that negotiations with Russia are inevitable. Therefore, one should start them as soon as possible to save thousands of lives.

People broadcast sentiments of their relatives and friends who are fighting at the front. Kyiv journalist Artem Ilyin, who left to serve in the army a month ago, shared his impressions of what his comrades-in-arms were thinking.

"In my 30-40-50 years, the state has given me nothing but the Kalashnikov. Why should I be a patriot?” one of them said.

Soldiers discuss corruption that infiltrated the highest echelons of power, rumours about "First Lady's Bugatti" spread quickly.

Arguments about the aggressor do not work anymore, Ilyin wrote.

"People understand that this is all nonsense that they have been propagandising for more than ten years against the backdrop of talk about the Putin threat. This affects motivation greatly,” Ilyin concluded.

Ukrainian businesses can hardly survive against the background of the outflow of qualified specialists, power outages, growing purchase prices, tariffs, and decreasing public demand.

In the West, no one believes in Ukraine's victory either. Almost all Western leadership are lame ducks.

Russia does not need to rush to "conquer” Ukraine. Ukraine will fall to Russia's feet itself.