World policy-makers agree on uncompromising completion of Ukraine conflict

Judging from statements that a number of Western officials have made lately, one shall assume that there will be no compromises in the proxy war between the Russian Federation and the West.

On January 16, speaking at the meeting with heads of municipalities of Russian regions, President Putin said that Ukrainian statehood was on the verge of destruction:

"If this continues, then Ukrainian statehood may suffer an irreparable and very serious blow. This is their area of responsibility — this is the outcome of their policy and rule,” Putin said.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in Davos that the conflict would need to escalate.

"Moscow has bluffed before with its threats. On the contrary, we need to escalate now because Putin understands only the language of force. If Russia's defeat leads to the collapse of the Putin regime, Europe may become safer and the world — freer and more democratic," Zelensky said.

Polish President Andrzej Duda supported Zelensky in Davos:

"The war will end when we force the Russians out of all the occupied territories. This is obvious to me."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, answering a question about a truce, noted in Davos that he did not see any conditions for a ceasefire.

US will wage endless war against Russia

Winning the conflict is an existential question for all parties. The United States is the main instigator of the conflict with Russia in Ukraine. Today, it is the US that emerges as the main obstacle on the way to a ceasefire and then peace.

If the US agreed to sign an agreement with Russia, it would be tantamount to stopping NATO's expansion to the east and thus ending the dream of US global domination and exceptionalism. The United States will be clinging to every opportunity to keep and regain geopolitical advantage. Otherwise, the US financial system based on the dominance of the dollar will crumble. That would be lethal to Washington and the US will continue using Ukraine as a bargaining chip in fierce competition with Russia.

This suggests that hostilities in Ukraine will continue indefinitely until one of the parties is completely crushed and destroyed. Therefore, Russia has no other choice but to force the Kyiv regime to capitulate.

Outcome of US-Russia confrontation will become clear in six months

At the same time, due to internal contradictions in the United States, there is no funding for Kyiv. Ukraine needs $5 billion a month. Without this money, Ukraine is bankrupt, including at the front. Ukraine's manpower has been exhausted, let alone its production potential.

Russia has been developing its defence industry by leaps and bounds lately.

According to Stratfor, if there is a ceasefire agreement, it will be concluded on Russia's terms. Maintaining Russia's control over Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions will neutralise Ukraine and prevent its entry into the European Union and NATO in the coming years, Stratfor analysts believe. It is not clear what borders Ukraine presently has. Moreover, Kyiv's formal control over territories does not coincide with reality.

Time will be working for Russia as it continues to develop its defence industry, increase the strength of its army and find ways to circumvent sanctions.

Russia's victory in the conflict in Ukraine would deal a terrible blow to the image of the United States. There is no more "as long as it takes" — it has been replaced with "as long as we can", Stratfor concludes.

The outcome of the special military operation in Ukraine will become clear to everyone in four to six months.