World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Putin makes it clear what will be left of Ukraine after special operation ends

World » Former USSR » Ukraine

After a series of public statements that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made, his plan for the ultimate goals of the special military operation in terms of territorial acquisitions became clearer.

Putin makes it clear what will be left of Ukraine after special operation ends

Putin gives his view of how Ukraine will look territorially

In the very beginning pf the special operation, Putin said that his goals were to denazify and demilitarise Ukraine. As 2022 is drawing to its end, it becomes clear that the Russian Army will not be able to achieve this without changing the regime in Kyiv.

Civil War in Ukraine

Speaking at the Valdai forum, Putin partially agreed that there was a civil war going on in Ukraine.

The Russians and the Ukrainians are "one people," but "we ended up in different states, unfortunately, for a number of reasons," the president said. During the establishment of the Soviet Union, "nationalist" Ukrainian Bolsheviks received "primordially Russian" territories. That was the main reason for the division between the Russians and the Ukrainians.

Putin thus made it clear that Ukrainian nationalists would lose these territories.

NATO does not want the Russian people united

At a press conference on December 22, Putin also said that Russia had long tolerated the war that was "unleashed" against the Russians in Ukraine.

"They will continue dividing, but we will work to unite. Nobody wants the unification of the Russian people, but us. We will be doing it, and we will succeed," the president said.

If the current war in Ukraine is "partially" a civil war, then the second part of its is a war with NATO.

Ukraine will remain as Galicia

Putin also recalled the tsarist times, when a deputy of the State Duma said that if you want to lose Ukraine, then annex Galicia to it. It is believed that it was Pyotr Durnovo, a member of the State Council, former Minister of Internal Affairs, who said those words when speaking to Emperor Nicholas II.

Based on the above-mentioned ideas, we can make a conclusion about Putin's territorial goals in the special military operation:

Russia will expand at the expense of Little Russian provinces that used to be part of the Russian Empire under an agreement with Bogdan Khmelnitsky. It goes about Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava and Chernihiv regions. There is also Novorossiya (New Russia) lands — the southeastern regions of the former Ukraine. The Donetsk People's Republic, the Luhansk People's Republic (DPR and LPR), Zaporozhye (aka Zaporizhzhia) and Kherson regions are already part of the Russian Federation.

Here is what remains on Ukraine:

  • Odessa,
  • Kharkiv, Nikolaev,
  • Dnepropetrovsk,
  • Kirovograd regions.
  • Galicia (Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv and Ternopil regions) will not become part of the new Russia.

This does not mean that Putin will let the Poles go there. Moscow may use those territories for haggling with the EU: lift your sanctions and Galicia will be independent.

"Unlike its opponents, Russia does not refuse to negotiate on the situation around Ukraine," Putin said.

Putin's playbook becomes clear

"The intensification of hostilities will lead to unjustified losses," Putin said at a press conference.

"Unlike the West, Russia could not be that cynical about the situation in Ukraine. We have a different philosophy, a different attitude to life and to people," he added.

That could probably mean that one should get ready for a long urban war, in which Russia would not resort to carpet bombing — a tactic that United States used in Vietnam, Yugoslavia and Iraq.

Putin stated at the collegium of the Ministry of Defence on December 21 that the special military operation would continue, and it would be desirable to complete it by the end of 2023. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke about the planned offensive in 2023.

According to German publication Neue Zürcher Zeitung, there are two possible scenarios for events to develop:

  1. Starting from April, the Russian Armed Forces will go on major offensive in the Donbass. As a result, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be fragmented and will not be able to fight.
  2. Russia will take control of all of Ukraine by attacking it from the Donbass. A group of troops from Belarus will go to take Kyiv. The Russian soldiers will reach the Polish border to stop the supplies of weapons from the West and take Transnistria under control, the analysis says.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News
Popular
Russia destroys HIMARS repairing station in Donetsk People's Republic

The Russian forces destroyed a repairing station of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that housed two HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) manufactured in the United States

Russia destroys HIMARS repairing station in Donetsk People's Republic
Three Russian military men killed at Engels airfield during Ukraine drone attack
Three Russian military men killed at Engels airfield during Ukraine drone attack
South Korea panics as North Korean UAVs invade airspace
Russian spy allegedly found working at German Federal Intelligence Service
Putin makes it clear what will be left of Ukraine after special operation ends Lyuba Lulko The Russians Invade America! Guy Somerset Crazy sanctions Costantino Ceoldo
Russia's largest bank sends huge package of documents to China for its first branch
Putin makes it clear what will be left of Ukraine after special operation ends
Putin makes it clear what will be left of Ukraine after special operation ends
Last materials
Russia made big strategic mistake when the special operation was in the making
Putin makes it clear what will be left of Ukraine after special operation ends
Russia's largest bank sends huge package of documents to China for its first branch
Russian spy allegedly found working at German Federal Intelligence Service
South Korea panics as North Korean UAVs invade airspace
Russia destroys HIMARS repairing station in Donetsk People's Republic
Three Russian military men killed at Engels airfield during Ukraine drone attack
The Russians Invade America!
Moscow unaware of Ukraine's new peace plan
Turkey wants to catch all of post-Soviet space in its web
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy