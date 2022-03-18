Choose your war criminal: Biden or Putin?

US President Joseph Biden, during his recent interaction with journalists, called Vladimir Putin a 'war criminal.' Biden went further with his insults and called Putin 'murderous dictator' and 'pure thug'. What does this mean for the relations between the Russian Federation and the United States? Who is the real war criminal?

Biden called Putin a war criminal. What will happen now?

When answering a question from a reporter, who asked Biden whether he was ready to call Putin a war criminal, Biden bluntly said: "No." A few moments later he approached the same reporter and asked her to repeat the question.

"He is a war criminal," Biden said and turned around.

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov later stated:

"We consider such rhetoric from the head of state, whose bombs killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world, unacceptable and unforgivable."

Sleepy Joe mis-speaks on a regular basis, and it does not surprise anyone. In a recent interview, for example, Biden claimed that Putin invaded Russia. He has called Putin a killer before too, and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had to make awkward excuses to Western media afterwards.

In a recent gaffe, Biden called US Vice President Kamala Harris "First Lady." This may not even be a slip of the tongue as Biden pins high hopes on Harris.

Back in 2021, speaking before employees of the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, Joe Biden lamented that he should have given the floor to his Vice President:

"And I shouldn't have done that because I wanted to yield to my Vice President, who's smarter than I am," Biden then said.

Even during his presidential campaign, the "young democratic candidate" took his wife for his sister during a welcoming speech to voters, because they "swapped places" on stage. He once also said that 200 million people would die in the USA from coronavirus, and forgot the name of his main opponent in the election race (Donald Trump).

In general, everyone is now used to Biden's light form of dementia or dyslexia.

Brushing all those funny things aside, the "war criminal" insult is a very serious one. War crimes are defined by international law and have very clear evaluation criteria.

These include, for example:

murder,

torture and enslavement of prisoners of war, as well as civilians who find themselves in a combat zone;

taking and killing hostages;

unjustified destruction of civilian infrastructure;

destruction of dwellings and settlements without exigency of war.

The nuance is that the United States has publicly and openly "pictured" itself to be an accomplice to war crimes during the recent days and weeks.

After his "war crimes" remarks, Biden soon said that the USA would allocate another batch of weapons to Ukraine worth a total of $800 million.

Ukrainian regular troops and national battalions strike civilians in Donbass with Tochka-U missiles, hold people of their own cities hostage, open fire at refugees who want to escape to safety via humanitarian corridors. Washington actively supports all this bloody mess with money and weapons.

US war crimes all over the world

If we look back into the past years, we will see that the USA is in blood up to the neck.

During the bombing of Yugoslavia, the US conducted 2.300 air strikes in 78 days. The exact number of victims has never been established.

It is believed that as many as 2,000 civilians and 1,000 military personnel were killed in the bombings of Yugoslavia. As many as 5,000 people were injured, more than 1,000 people went missing… more than 1,500 settlements, 60 bridges, 30 percent of all schools, about 100 monuments were destroyed in those bombings.

The US committed a plethora of war crimes in Yugoslavia. The Americans ruined and destroyed objects of civilian infrastructure, settlements, etc. If those are not war crimes, then how does one define war crimes?

It is worthy of note here that back in 1999, when he was a lot younger than he is today, Joe Biden said:

"I was suggesting bombing Belgrade. I was suggesting that American pilots go there and destroy all bridges on the Drina.”

Some other examples are fresh in everyone's memory.

Representatives of the international coalition that invaded Iraq and Syria admitted in 2021 that as many as 1,410 civilians were killed at their hands in those countries. Needless to say that the real number of casualties is a lot higher.

In Afghanistan, over the long years of the US-led "operation against terrorism", the Americans have killed tens and even hundreds of thousands, only for the period from 2015 to 2019 (according to Brown University).

What if we add here victims of the Arab Spring and numerous color revolutions that were incited and supervised from Washington?

It appears that it goes about millions of victims.

US politicians do not hesitate to express their disregard for international law. For example, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said in early March speaking about his attitude towards Vladimir Putin:

"I hope he'll be taken out, one way or the other,” Graham responded. "If John McCain were here, he'd be saying the same thing, I think.” "The only people who can fix this are the Russian people,” Graham continued. "Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty and live in darkness, you need to step up to the plate.”

All this could be attributed to the anti-Russian agenda, but Lindsey Graham serves as the chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. That is, he is a person who should exercise control over how transparent, legitimate and, pardon me, legal the judicial system of the United States is.

No one in the political elite of the United States either condemned or reproached Graham and Biden for their remarks. This suggests that the US state system propagates cannibalism, rather than democracy and humanism.