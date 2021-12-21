EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Lyuba Lulko

MH17 fake trial is not worth a damn

World » Europe

The anti-Russian performance in the Flight MH17 case continues to evolve. The person who allegedly launched the Buk missile was never found, and the audio recordings of his "accomplices" appear to be merely circumstantial evidence.

MH17 fake trial is not worth a damn

On December 20, Dutch prosecutors started the process to close their arguments in the case of the MH17 crash.

The suspects did not push the button

Representatives for the Dutch prosecutor's office said that the MH17 indictment would be announced on December 22, Wednesday, with a verdict to follow some time in mid-2022.

According to Nos, a Dutch publication, prosecutors reconstructed the events of July 2014 on the basis of a large number of photos, videos and witnesses' testimonies. There are also audio recordings of telephone conversations, in which the suspects spoke of a rocket launcher and the destruction of a civilian aircraft.

According to the prosecutors, four suspects (Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov, Leonid Kharchenko) did not push the button that launched the rocket. However, they are still responsible for activating the device. The four men are accused of provoking other suspects to launch the rocket.

MH17 shot down by mistake

International criminal law expert Marieke de Hoon of the University of Amsterdam told the Nos publication that there would be an indictment for each of the suspects specifying what exactly every individual did to shoot down MH17. Prosecutors will need to link evidence to the charges brought against the MH17 crash and the murder of all 298 passengers.

In order to prove these crimes, there must be intent. Audios of the intercepted conversations show that the attack on MH17 was a mistake — they were aiming at a military aircraft. One of the suspects reported after the Malaysian Airlines plane crash that it was a Ukrainian fighter jet that was shot down, but then it turned out that it was a passenger plane. The court found the audio recordings to be authentic.

However, a mistake shall not exclude malicious intent. By firing the rocket, the prosecutors said, the suspects, with a significant likelihood, accepted the idea of shooting down a passenger plane. Therefore, they accepted the idea of mass murder, Marieke De Hoon said.

The prosecutors will claim that they had had an opportunity to abandon the plan, but they still continued to implement it anyway, the lawyer said.

It just so happens that the person who pushed the button to fire the Buk rocket was never found. The Buk system was never found either. What kind of trial can it be without the main suspect — the man who fired the shot? This is one of the basic conditions of any trial that even first-year law students are familiar with.

Audio recordings appear to be nothing but circumstantial evidence. In addition, the authenticity of such recordings is difficult to establish, and Pulatov's voice has not been identified. Thus, this trial can only deliver the verdict on whether the prosecutors have succeeded in providing sufficient evidence.

None of the defendants has ever appeared at the hearings in the case, which began in March 2020. It was only Pulatov who was assisted at the trial by two Dutch lawyers. The criminal case against the other three is being heard in absentia.

Russia denies any involvement in the MH17 disaster. Moscow presented its alternative scenarios, but the court has ignored them. The court has rejected several motions filed by Pulatov's defense. The defense demanded that prosecutors' documents about the anonymous witness (numbered as S45) be attached to the case file, but this was not done.

USA conceals truth about Malaysian Boeing crash
Topics
News
Last materials
Video shows Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber launching near-supersonic Kh-22 missile
Putin announces share of modern arms in the Russian army
Russia tests state-of-the-art combat drone Orion in Crimea
Massive fire breaks out at hypermarket in Tomsk, roof of the building collapses
World's tallest man comes to Moscow looking for Russian wife
Russia confirms readiness to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus
Russia ousts two German diplomats, pledges to continue doing so
There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West
Polish soldier escapes to Belarus, exposes brutal crimes against migrants
Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response
Popular
Asia
There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West

SWIFT is an international system, and Russia is a major player in it. When they make such threats, they cause damage to the dollar, the euro and the entire payment system

There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West
Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response
World
Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response
World
Russia confirms readiness to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus
World
Polish soldier escapes to Belarus, exposes brutal crimes against migrants
Inna Novikova There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West Inna Novikova Lyuba Lulko Will Russia outplay Germany in the Nord Stream 2 drama? Lyuba Lulko Usam Ozdemirov NATO will stop only when Russia stops NATO Usam Ozdemirov
Russia
Russia ousts two German diplomats, pledges to continue doing so
Society
World's tallest man comes to Moscow looking for Russian wife
Russia tests state-of-the-art combat drone Orion in Crimea
Russia
Russia tests state-of-the-art combat drone Orion in Crimea
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy