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Margarita Kicherova

Food, Teeth, Baths, No Perfume: Secret Behind Japan’s Remarkable Freshness

Women

In Japan, any detectable scent-be it a heavy perfume or natural body odor-is often viewed as a lack of consideration for others. This social pressure has birthed the concept of sumi-hara (smell harassment), driving a national grooming standard centered on absolute neutrality. Achieving this "invisible" presence is not about masking odors, but about managing the biological variables that produce them.

A Japanese couple having a meal
Photo: Freepik by Designed by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A Japanese couple having a meal

Dietary Control

The foundation of neutral scent starts with systemic input. A traditional Japanese diet prioritizes seafood, seaweed, vegetables, and herbal teas while minimizing red meat and dairy. Red meat contains specific amino acids that, when metabolized, can alter the chemical composition of sweat, resulting in a sharper, more pungent odor. By reducing these inputs, the body's natural secretions remain mild.

Oral Hygiene

The hamigaki approach shifts brushing from a twice-daily routine to a post-meal requirement. The focus is on frequency and precision; small, soft-bristled brushes are used to remove food debris immediately after eating, preventing the bacterial breakdown that causes halitosis. This is often supplemented with rinses and internal supplements designed to neutralize odors at the source.

Layered Cleansing

Bathing is treated as a mechanical process of debris removal. The ritual sequence begins with a thorough shower to scrub away surface impurities, followed by a soak in a bath with salts or oils to open pores and relax the muscles, and concludes with a final rinse. This multi-stage method ensures that sebum and bacteria-the primary catalysts for odor when they interact with skin flora-are completely stripped from the skin.

Material and Chemical Management

The final layer of neutrality is environmental. Synthetic fabrics are avoided in favor of natural, breathable textiles that allow moisture to evaporate rather than trap it against the skin. In terms of chemistry, the goal is absorption over fragrance. Deodorants containing tannins are used to absorb moisture and block the scent process, rather than covering it with synthetic notes. Even fragrance is handled discreetly, with some opting for ingestible capsules that release a faint, subtle scent through the pores rather than applying concentrated oils to the skin surface.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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