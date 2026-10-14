Thailand's New Entry Fee Priced at 450 Baht, Not $13.50

Thailand is preparing to formalize a mandatory entry fee for international tourists, a policy shift that moves beyond a simple surcharge to reshape the total cost of travel to the kingdom. According to the latest proposals from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the flat entry tax will stand at 450 baht (approximately $13.50 USD). While this figure is higher than earlier drafts, it secured support during recent public hearings, with implementation expected in the first quarter of 2027, 180 days after the law is officially published.

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The All-In Cost of Entry

For a traveler calculating the true price of a trip, the 450 baht entry fee is only the first layer of upcoming financial obligations. When combined with other planned levies, the administrative burden on air travelers could reach approximately 2,570 baht (roughly $77 USD) per person. This total reflects a broader strategy to fund infrastructure and insurance, rather than merely generating revenue.

The most significant adjacent cost is the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) at major airports. In key hubs such as Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang) and Phuket, this fee is set to increase from 730 baht to 1,120 baht (about $32 USD) in June 2026. Additionally, the Ministry of Finance is considering a departure tax of 1,000 baht (around $30 USD) for anyone leaving the country by air. While the entry tax is not yet in effect, these concurrent changes will define the overall financial landscape for visitors during the same period.

Who Pays and Who is Exempt

The initial rollout, slated for early 2027, applies exclusively to arrivals by air. Authorities have postponed the implementation for land and sea border crossings by approximately one year, citing technical complexities at those checkpoints. This phased approach suggests that the current focus is on managing the high-volume, high-impact airport traffic first.

Several groups are planned to be exempt from the fee, including children under two years of age, transit passengers who do not leave the airport, holders of Thai work permits, diplomats, and crew members of air or sea vessels. The government argues that a portion of the revenue-approximately 70 baht from each payment-will be directed toward medical insurance for foreign guests, offering a tangible benefit in the form of emergency coverage.

Payment Logistics and Industry Pushback

A critical challenge for the rollout is how the fee is collected. Officials aim to avoid creating bottlenecks at immigration counters by integrating the payment into the booking process. The most likely scenario involves automatically including the fee in airline ticket prices, eliminating the need for tourists to take additional action upon arrival. Alternative methods under consideration include online payments via dedicated platforms, such as the Thailand Digital Arrival Card system, or self-service kiosks in arrival zones.

However, the timing remains a point of contention within the tourism industry. While the government targets an early 2027 start, operators are urging a delay until after the high season in March 2027. They argue that introducing new mandatory payments during peak travel periods could place undue pressure on the sector and complicate last-minute bookings. For travelers, this underscores the need to monitor final regulations closely, as the exact mechanism and timing of payment will directly impact the convenience and total cost of visiting Thailand in 2027.