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Andrey Mihayloff

Visiting the Chechen Republic: From Grozny's skyline to mountain dress codes

Travel

The Chechen Republic is shifting from a closed region to an active travel hub, blending the futuristic skyline of Grozny with the wilderness of the Argun Gorge. For travelers, the region now offers a developed infrastructure that ranges from specialty coffee shops to high-altitude eco-trails at 2,000 meters.

Grozny City
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexxx1979, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Grozny City

Grozny: Urban Architecture and Coffee Culture

Most trips begin in the capital, a city rebuilt from the ground up known for its cleanliness and safety. The primary landmarks are the "Heart of Chechnya" mosque, inspired by Istanbul's Blue Mosque, and the Grozny-City complex. A viewing platform in one of the skyscrapers provides a panoramic view of the city's UAE-style urban planning.

The city has also developed a sophisticated coffee scene, particularly along Putin Avenue and Esenbaeva Boulevard, where visitors can find everything from Scandinavian-style filter coffee to conceptual cafes. According to tourism manager Anton Gromov, the city is highly suitable for family travel due to strict public order and cultural norms that eliminate street intoxication and profanity.

Mountain Destinations and Nature

Argun Gorge: The route to the mountains passes through this gorge, where mineral and hydrogen sulfide water springs emerge directly from the rocks and are accessible from the roadside. A key stop is the Ushkaloy towers, medieval fortifications built into the rock mass to control the strategic pass along the Argun River.

Lake Kezenoy-Am: Situated at 1,900 meters, the lake is a major attraction, though swimming is risky as water temperatures rarely exceed +17°C even in summer. Fishing in the lake is strictly prohibited to protect the endemic Eizenam trout, which is listed in the Red Book. For those wanting to fish, specialized trout farms in the Itum-Kali district offer legal alternatives.

Benoy: Located in the Nozhay-Yurtovsky district, Benoy is characterized by alpine landscapes and beech forests. Highlights include the Yassi River gorge, local waterfalls, and the Akhki-Tay tourist base, which provides a window into the life of one of the region's largest clans (teips).

Adventure and Sports Infrastructure

The Veduchi resort in the Itum-Kali district is evolving into a year-round cluster. It currently features the Edelweiss hotel and is developing a cable car with a record-breaking span of over three kilometers without supports. Tour operator Maxim Lanin notes that while the north slope is expected to be fully operational by 2027, summer visitors can already use eco-trails leading to waterfalls and the Tsoy-Pede necropolis.

Practical Travel Guide

Dress Code and Etiquette: While there are no official laws, modesty is required to respect local traditions. Men should avoid shorts, and women should avoid short skirts and open tops. Modest clothing (covering shoulders and knees) is expected; mosques provide wraps for visitors.

Transport and Safety: Reaching Lake Kezenoy-Am without a car is difficult as public transport is rare; booking an excursion from Grozny or using a taxi is the most viable option. Safety expert Roman Larin warns that mountain weather is unpredictable. Even if Grozny is sunny, the highlands can experience sudden fog and temperature drops, requiring appropriate gear and caution on serpentine roads.

Health and Logistics: For high-risk activities like ziplining or hiking, expanded travel insurance is recommended over standard policies. Travelers should also allow extra time for flights from mountain airports due to frequent weather-related delays.

Common Mistake Recommended Solution
Swimming in Kezenoy-Am Water is extremely cold; opt for a boat trip instead.
Ignoring dress code in Grozny Wear modest clothing (covered shoulders and knees).
Fishing in the protected lake Visit legal trout farms in Itum-Kali to avoid high fines.
Tight flight schedules Allow buffer time for weather-induced delays in mountain airports.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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