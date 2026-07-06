Balogun Wedged Between UEFA and FIFA: World Cup Turning into World Urn?

The global football community has found itself on the brink of a major split over behind-the-scenes decisions affecting one of the fundamental principles of the disciplinary regulations.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexis Doine, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ World Cup 2026

UEFA Accuses FIFA of Crossing a Red Line

A controversy has erupted at the FIFA World Cup over the cancellation of a red-card suspension for a United States national team player following a request by U. S. President Donald Trump.

The controversy centers on FIFA's decision to suspend, on a one-year probationary basis, the automatic one-match suspension following the red card shown to Folarin Balogun. The United States' first-choice striker received the dismissal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina (2-0) after a heavy stamp on an opponent's ankle. Under the tournament regulations, such a red card automatically results in a suspension for the following match.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) stated that suspending the application of the rules in the middle of the tournament had "crossed a red line" and undermined confidence in the principles of fair play.

In its statement, UEFA noted that the automatic one-match suspension following a red card does not require any decision by a competent body to take effect. It described this as a principle embedded in the regulations that cannot be subject to exceptions, especially during an ongoing tournament in which several other players have found themselves in the same situation and served their suspensions.

UEFA said that violating the regulations places the integrity of the game at risk and undermines confidence in the competition. According to the organization, the decision creates a precedent during an ongoing tournament in which similar cases will now require equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition.

"We express our lack of confidence in this unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustified decision," UEFA said in its statement.

Infantino Continues Blatter's Traditions

It is reported that Donald Trump influenced the decision after holding several telephone conversations with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, insisting that the red-card ruling be reconsidered. Trump himself wrote about this on social media.

The Belgian Football Association expressed surprise, emphasizing that no other player had received such an exception, and began examining possible legal avenues to challenge the decision.

This controversy confirms:

the double standards that prevail in sport in general and football in particular (Russia's exclusion from competitions and Iran's inability to compete under the same rules as other national teams);

the conduct of the U. S. president, who believes he is entitled to intervene. Trump fails to understand that this controversy could damage the U. S. national team, as supporters may boo Balogun whenever he enters the field or touches the ball;

corruption within FIFA (it cannot be ruled out that Infantino was offered money or other benefits). Many remember how he presented Trump with the "first-ever FIFA Peace Award" after Trump failed to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. The previous FIFA president, Sepp Blatter, was removed from office over corruption allegations. It appears that only the people involved have changed, while the flawed practice has remained.

Supporting Both Teams

As for future developments, UEFA is expected to support the Belgian Football Association's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne. This could lead to intense legal battles, reforms to disciplinary regulations, and a new stage in the struggle for financial control of world football.

If the United States defeats Belgium with Balogun participating, the European side is expected to seek to have the legitimacy of the match declared invalid. Such a move could expose FIFA to significant reputational risks and even threaten disruption of the World Cup.

The issue of creating an independent body, separate from FIFA's leadership, to prevent political interference in sporting decisions is also expected to be raised.

As a symmetrical response, UEFA and Europe's leading clubs could boycott or limit their participation in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup promoted by Infantino. UEFA could also close any discussions on changes to the global match calendar, depriving FIFA of potential billions of dollars in future revenue.

For now, in Russia, "we support both teams." The more disputes and corruption there are, the closer football comes to restructuring and genuine depoliticization.