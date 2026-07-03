Ovechkin Returns: NHL Legend Agrees New Deal With Washington Capitals

Russian forward Alexander Ovechkin has signed a new contract with the NHL's Washington Capitals.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Alexander Ovechkin

The agreement will keep Ovechkin with the club for one more season. The Russian became an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

New Contract After Careful Consideration

Ovechkin had previously said he hoped to remain with Washington for two more seasons but wanted time to consider his future. Capitals general manager Chris Patrick noted that the veteran forward deserved a contract reflecting both his age and his status within the organization.

The two sides ultimately agreed on a one-year deal worth $4.25 million in base salary. With performance bonuses included, Ovechkin could earn up to $9 million during the season.

"I'm coming back! Thank you to everyone who gave my family and me the time to make this decision. I'm healthy, I love playing, and I'm ready to fight for a playoff spot. See you in September, Washington," Ovechkin said.

More Than Two Decades With the Capitals

Ovechkin, who will turn 41 in September, has played for the Washington Capitals since 2005. He captained the franchise to its first Stanley Cup championship in 2018 and is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer.

Selected first overall in the 2004 NHL Draft, Ovechkin has recorded 1,687 points (929 goals and 758 assists) in 1,573 regular-season games with Washington. He also holds NHL records for power-play goals (331), game-winning goals (141), overtime goals (27), and road goals (476).

He remains the only player in NHL history to have won the Stanley Cup, the Conn Smythe Trophy, the Calder Trophy, the Art Ross Trophy, the Hart Trophy, the Ted Lindsay Award, and the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy during his career.

Overall, Ovechkin has received 19 major individual NHL awards, second only to Wayne Gretzky's 31.

Historic 22nd Season With One Franchise

The upcoming campaign will be Ovechkin's 22nd season with the Capitals, placing him alongside Gordie Howe, Alex Delvecchio, Stan Mikita, and Steve Yzerman as the only NHL players to spend 22 seasons with a single franchise.

He will also surpass baseball legend Walter Johnson's record of 21 seasons with the Washington Senators to become the longest-serving athlete in Washington, D. C., professional sports history.

The 2026-27 campaign will also mark Ovechkin's 18th season as Capitals captain, making him the third longest-serving captain in NHL history behind Sidney Crosby (20 seasons) and Steve Yzerman (19).

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis welcomed Ovechkin's decision, praising his love of the game, competitive spirit, commitment to teammates, the NHL, and the club's fans. Leonsis said he expects Ovechkin to continue adding to his legacy while setting the standard for the organization.

Academic Achievement

Earlier this summer, Ovechkin earned the Russian academic degree of Candidate of Pedagogical Sciences after successfully defending a 145-page dissertation on methods of hockey player development.

The research compared training systems in Russia and North America. Ovechkin said he hopes to use the knowledge and experience gained throughout his career to help establish his own hockey school in the future.

He concluded that Russian hockey places greater emphasis on technical and tactical development, while training in the United States and Canada focuses more heavily on speed and strength. Ovechkin suggested combining both approaches as players mature to achieve the best results.

He graduated from the Russian State University of Physical Education, Sport, Youth and Tourism in 2008 and spent several years working on the dissertation.

Closing In on Another Gretzky Milestone

Ovechkin has now scored 1,006 goals in NHL regular-season and playoff competition combined. He is just 10 goals away from surpassing another career scoring milestone held by Wayne Gretzky, whose record has stood since his final NHL goal in 1999.

"Breaking Gretzky's record is a tremendous achievement. It makes sense to finish on a winning note," two-time Olympic champion and three-time Stanley Cup winner Vyacheslav Fetisov said.

Last season, Ovechkin appeared in all 82 regular-season games, recording 32 goals and 32 assists.