World Cup 2026 Dark Horses: Five Teams That Could Shock the Football World

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to begin in just a few days with 48 national teams participating in the most important event in the world of sport. Millions of fans who do not normally follow football are expected to tune in, while experts continue to name the same favorites: Spain, France, Brazil, Argentina, and Germany.

Photo: bloomberg by Saudi Press Agency Stadium

However, almost every World Cup produces surprise contenders capable of making a deep run. According to betting odds cited by Betonmobile, Spain is considered the most likely team to finish as the tournament's highest-scoring side, with odds of 4.50.

France and England are also among the leading candidates, with odds of 5.50 and 7.00 respectively.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. Spain will compete in Group H alongside Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, and Cape Verde.

Norway Targets a Historic Breakthrough

Many sports fans traditionally associate Norway with cross-country skiing, biathlon, and handball. Yet the country recently achieved a historic bronze medal at the Ice Hockey World Championship, stunning Canada in the third-place game.

Now Norway's football team hopes to produce a similar surprise. The Scandinavians have not appeared at a World Cup since 1998, but they secured qualification in impressive fashion. Alongside England, Norway was one of only two European teams to complete qualification without dropping a point.

To achieve that feat, Norway needed to defeat Italy twice-and did so convincingly, recording two dominant victories that ultimately left the Italians out of the World Cup.

Norway arguably boasts the most talented generation in its football history. The team is coached by Ståle Solbakken, who built his reputation with Copenhagen after brief spells in England and Germany.

At the World Cup, Norway faces a challenging Group I. Iraq appears to be the most manageable opponent, while Senegal and especially France will present far tougher tests.

Senegal and Morocco Aim to Build on Recent Success

Many analysts also consider Senegal one of the teams capable of making a major impact at the tournament. The expanded World Cup format increases the chances of advancing from the group stage, even with difficult opponents such as France and Norway.

Senegal enters the competition with an experienced and talented squad led by Sadio Mané. The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star remains the focal point of the team's attack and continues to possess the ability to decide matches against elite opposition.

One of Senegal's greatest strengths lies in its balance. The squad combines quality across every position and functions as a cohesive team rather than a collection of individual stars. Head coach Pape Thiaw has enjoyed an impressive start to his managerial career after previously playing for several European clubs and a brief spell with Dynamo Moscow.

Morocco also enters the tournament with high expectations. The team reached a historic fourth-place finish at the previous World Cup and has retained much of its core.

Captain Achraf Hakimi remains one of the world's top defenders, and Moroccan supporters believe the current squad is capable of matching-or even surpassing-the achievements of 2022.

Colombia and Japan Could Surprise the Favorites

In South America, Colombia stands out as another potential dark horse. Former Russian international Andrey Arshavin recently identified Colombia as his leading surprise candidate for the tournament.

The Colombians reached the Copa América final two years ago and only lost to world champions Argentina after extra time. They later finished third in World Cup qualifying, a result that reflected the quality of their squad.

In attack, Luis Díaz and Luis Suárez lead the way, while Krasnodar striker Jhon Córdoba provides additional firepower.

Japan also arrives with ambitions of reaching new heights. The national team has reached the Round of 16 on four occasions, including each of the last two World Cups. Advancing from the group stage has become routine; now the Japanese hope to go much further.

The squad combines talent and depth. Midfielder Kaishu Sano anchors the center of the pitch, Takefusa Kubo offers creativity in attack, and Bayern Munich defender Hiroki Ito provides stability at the back.

Head coach Hajime Moriyasu has led the national team since 2018, giving Japan continuity and experience that could prove valuable during a long tournament.

With the expanded format creating more opportunities for surprise runs, Norway, Senegal, Morocco, Colombia, and Japan may emerge as the teams most capable of challenging football's traditional powers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.