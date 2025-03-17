Mirra Andreeva: New 17-year-old tennis star from Russia dreams of getting a dog

At just 17 years old, Mirra Andreeva has made a stunning breakthrough in women's tennis, winning back-to-back prestigious WTA-1000 tournaments. No one in history has achieved such a feat at her age. She has soared in the world rankings and currently holds the No. 6 spot. Over the past two weeks, she has twice defeated the world No. 2 and once beaten the top-ranked player in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hameltion, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Mirra Andreeva

"I used to constantly check the rankings because I was playing for a dog – my mom promised to get me one if I finished 2024 in the top 20," the 17-year-old Andreeva shared with childlike honesty. She accomplished her goal, finishing the year ranked No. 16, yet she still doesn't have her promised pet. "We're still thinking about what kind to get. Maybe a tiny Labrador-Poodle mix," she noted.

Mirra Andreeva was born on April 29, 2007, in Krasnoyarsk, into a family with a deep love for tennis. Her parents, Alexander and Raisa, enrolled both of their daughters, Mirra and Erika, in tennis training from an early age. Both went on to become professional tennis players, though Erika, who is older, has been less successful so far—at 20 years old, she is currently ranked No. 93 in the WTA rankings. Mirra has shared that when they first started playing tennis in their hometown of Krasnoyarsk, she looked up to Erika and tried to imitate her both on and off the court.

Despite her young age, Andreeva already plays like a mature athlete while maintaining a certain innocence, making her a favorite among journalists and fans worldwide.

Andreeva won her first WTA match two years ago, on April 26, 2023, at just 15 years old. At the Madrid Open, a WTA-1000 event, she defeated 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. She became the first player in history to win multiple titles at the ITF W60 level or higher before turning 16.

Her Grand Slam debut came on May 30, 2023, at Roland Garros, where the 16-year-old Russian won her first-round match against American Alison Riske. She reached the third round before falling to Coco Gauff. A year later, at the same tournament, she announced herself as an elite player, reaching the semifinals after defeating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

"Honestly, at first, I didn't really believe I could do it. She's so experienced, has two Grand Slam titles, and plays so aggressively. So at first, I thought, 'Let's see, but I'm not sure I can win. I'll just try to enjoy the atmosphere.'”

— Mirra Andreeva

While her Roland Garros semifinal remains her best Grand Slam result, most experts believe her first major title is just a matter of time. Andreeva has already proven she can compete on any surface.

Just a day before heading to Paris for her first Olympic Games, Andreeva won her first WTA singles title, a WTA 250 event in Romania. However, that victory came at a cost-she arrived in France late, couldn't adapt in time, and lost in the first round of the Olympic singles tournament to Poland's Magda Linette.

Andreeva's breakthrough is closely linked to her coach, Spanish tennis legend Conchita Martínez. A former teenage prodigy herself, Martínez won three WTA titles by the age of 17 and understands what it takes to prepare a young player for elite competition. "Of course, it helps. I often draw from my own experience. I remember what worked and what didn't," Martínez explained.

Since joining Andreeva's team in April 2024, Martínez has helped her improve tactically. Already known for her smart, strategic play, Andreeva has learned to adapt mid-match. A famous example was when cameras captured her reading a notebook with detailed notes on her opponents at Indian Wells-adjusting her strategy between games.

In early 2025, Andreeva went on her most impressive winning streak yet. She won her first WTA-1000 title in Dubai, defeating Markéta Vondroušová, Iga Świątek, and Elena Rybakina – who have a combined seven Grand Slam titles. In the final, she beat Denmark's Clara Tauson, becoming the youngest WTA-1000 champion since 2009.

"It's incredible. My goal was to break into the top 10 by the end of the year. It's only February, and I've already done it. I was so nervous – there were unforced errors and double faults," Mirra Andreeva says.

She then won again at Indian Wells, beating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final. With this victory, Andreeva secured back-to-back WTA-1000 titles and climbed to No. 6 in the WTA rankings, her highest career ranking so far.

Her recent triumphs have also been financially rewarding – Andreeva has earned approximately $1.72 million from her Dubai and Indian Wells victories alone.

Defeating top players and proving herself on the biggest stages, Mirra Andreeva is no longer just a rising star – she is already among the world's best. Many believe her first Grand Slam title is only a matter of time.

Details

The WTA rankings are the ratings defined by the Women's Tennis Association, introduced in November 1975. The computer that calculates the ranking is nicknamed "Medusa". Aryna Sabalenka is the current world No. 1 in women's singles.The WTA rankings are based on a rolling 52-week, cumulative system. A player's ranking is determined by her results at a maximum of 18 tournaments (or 19 if she competed in the WTA Finals) for singles and 12 for doubles. Points are awarded based on how far a player advances in a tournament. The basis for calculating a player's ranking are those tournaments that yield the highest ranking points during the rolling 52-week period.

