Why Your Travel Prescription Fails Abroad If It Uses Brand Names

When a traveler's regular medication brand is unavailable abroad, the remedy is not in a local pharmacy's shelf but in the specific language of the prescription they carry. Infectious disease specialist Andres Enao, speaking to The Washington Post, argues that the most common failure in travel medical preparation is not a lack of items, but a lack of linguistic clarity in how those items are documented.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use First aid kit in a suitcase

The distinction matters at the point of need. If a traveler arrives in a foreign country suffering from an acute condition, relying on a brand name like Tylenol or Brufen may lead to a dead end, as proprietary names vary significantly across jurisdictions. Enao advises that any prescription for essential or chronic medications must list the International Nonproprietary Name (INN)-the chemical substance itself-rather than the commercial brand. This ensures that a local pharmacist or doctor can identify the active ingredient and provide an equivalent, regardless of the local market's branding.

This documentation requirement sits alongside a streamlined approach to the physical kit. Enao recommends focusing on verified, high-utility tools for immediate first aid rather than speculative supplements. The core kit should include:

Pain relievers and fever reducers

Antiseptics

Bandages and dressing materials

Oral rehydration salts (for dehydration)

Antihistamines

Conversely, the expert explicitly advises against packing herbs, prebiotics, or general dietary supplements, noting that their efficacy is questionable in the variable conditions of travel. The goal is a kit based on proven medical utility, not general wellness trends.

Finally, the physical handling of these medications during transit determines their availability. To mitigate the risks of lost checked luggage or customs delays, Enao instructs travelers to keep all critical medications in their carry-on bags. Furthermore, drugs should remain in their original packaging with legible labels. This preserves the link between the patient, the substance, and the quantity, which is critical for both security checks and rapid medical assistance.