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Free Gambling Addiction Treatment in State Clinics Begins September 2026

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For families struggling with a loved one's gambling addiction, the hardest part has often been the silence. In many clinics and hospitals, a compulsive urge to gamble was frequently dismissed as a "lack of character" or a behavioral flaw rather than a medical condition. This left families with a stark choice: pay for expensive private clinics-which experts estimate reached less than 1% of those in need-or suffer in silence without professional intervention.

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Starting September 1, 2026, this barrier changes. Pathological gambling has been officially added to the list of conditions eligible for free care within state narcotic dispensaries and psychiatric hospitals. This shift means that a person struggling with gambling now has access to the same state-funded services-including medication, psychotherapy, and rehabilitation-as someone treating an alcohol or drug dependency.

A Shift from Moral Failure to Medical Diagnosis

The practical impact of this change is the legal status of the patient. Previously, those with ludomania found it difficult to secure qualified help via compulsory health insurance (OMS) because the diagnosis was not part of standard narcological protocols. The Ministry of Health now recognizes the "dual nature" of this disorder, acknowledging it as both a psychiatric condition and a dependency syndrome.

According to Dr. Nikolai Cherednichenko, a candidate of medical sciences and narcologist, this recognition helps remove the stigma attached to the condition. When the healthcare system classifies gambling addiction as a disease rather than a moral failing, patients and their families may feel less shame in seeking help. This allows for earlier intervention, transforming a plea for help from a sign of weakness into a medical step toward recovery.

The need for this access is particularly acute among young adults aged 18 to 39, who seek help four times more often than older generations. Data from the Ministry of Health shows that in 2022 alone, over 14,000 individuals turned to state institutions. Experts note that gambling addiction triggers the same dopamine reward system in the brain as chemical narcotics, making the developing brains of adolescents especially vulnerable.

Changes in Access and Prevention

Under Ministry of Health Order No. 666n, patients are now entitled to free treatment at their place of residence. State narcotic dispensaries and psychiatric hospitals are now tasked with developing individualized care plans. Alongside treatment, new preventive measures have been introduced: since September 1, gambling advertisements must include warnings about the risks of addiction.

Additionally, a voluntary self-exclusion system has been launched, allowing individuals to technically block their access to gambling platforms. In its first month of operation, 64,000 people utilized this tool to secure their environment while undergoing medical or psychotherapeutic rehabilitation.

The Road Ahead

While the right to free consultation and state aid is active as of September 1, 2026, the specific medical protocols are still evolving. The National Scientific Center for Narcology plans to develop the first comprehensive clinical guidelines for treating gambling addiction in 2027 based on specialized research.

For families facing this crisis, the immediate path is now clearer: the first step is to contact a state narcotic dispensary, where the issue will be treated as a medical condition rather than a social problem. Because treatment plans, medication dosages, and psychotherapy methods must be tailored to the individual, patients should consult with their treating clinician to determine the most appropriate course of care.

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Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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