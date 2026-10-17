Screw piles bridge the permafrost to open a 3 km trail in Chukotka

At the edge of the map, where the landscape is defined by permafrost rather than soil, a new path is rising above the tundra. In Anadyr, Chukotka, construction is nearing completion on the Tirkitytira, or Solar, Trail. As the easternmost project under Russia's federal "Far East Trails” initiative, this roughly 3-kilometer route represents a specific engineering challenge: how to connect urban recreation areas with pristine coastal ecosystems without destabilizing the ground beneath them. While the physical structure is set to be finished by the end of 2024, the trail is not yet open for tourism; its full launch is scheduled for the 2027 season, a gap that reflects the careful calibration required in such a fragile environment.

Photo: unsplash.com by Nicolas Cool, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Экотропа

Engineering in the Cryolithozone

The primary constraint governing the trail's design is the cryolithozone-the zone of permafrost. In this environment, traditional foundations are not only difficult but potentially damaging. The trail's builders have chosen a solution that prioritizes thermal isolation and minimal earthwork: more than 2,000 screw piles. These piles are driven down to dense layers of permafrost, lifting the wooden deck above the tundra surface.

This elevation serves a dual purpose. First, it protects the flora. By bridging over the terrain, the path allows visitors to bypass high shrubs and rhododendrons without trampling them. Second, and perhaps more critically, it prevents thermal degradation. The air gap between the frozen ground and the deck allows for circulation, preventing the body heat of visitors from thawing the permafrost. As Tikhonov Dmitrievich, a construction engineer involved in the project, explains, using screw piles in permafrost conditions is a standard method for light structures precisely because it avoids large-scale excavation and minimizes the heat impact on the soil. In the cryolithozone, this thermal stability is not just a preference but a requirement for the long-term integrity of the structure.

Navigating the Slope

The route connects two distinct points: the city recreation zone near the regional Government building and the "Tumans Limana” (Fog of the Liman) camping site located near a sandy spit. The journey between them follows the high bank of the Anadyr Liman estuary, a terrain that is as beautiful as it is rugged.

The physical layout of the trail adapts to this steep geography. On sections where the gradient exceeds 27 degrees, staircases with handrails replace the flat deck. Protective railings are installed on particularly hazardous stretches to ensure safety. While the route is designed for general accessibility, only the starting section has been partially adapted for people with reduced mobility, a practical limit imposed by the sheer steepness of the subsequent terrain.

Along the way, the infrastructure is minimal but deliberate. Three viewing platforms, three enclosed pavilions, six benches, and seven information stands providing maps and data on local fauna are spaced along the route. There are no waste bins on the trail itself. This is a deliberate ecological decision; placing containers on the path would attract wild animals. Waste collection is restricted to the entry zones, including the campground, keeping the natural corridor as undisturbed as possible.

Access and Seasonality

The trail's location makes it a significant addition to Chukotka's ecotourism landscape, surpassing the 2-kilometer trail in Lavrentiya and the 900-meter path in Pevek to become the longest ecological trail in the region. Its proximity to the center of Anadyr suggests it could be integrated into short excursion programs, offering a tangible connection between the city and the wild coast.

However, the experience is strictly seasonal. The trail will be accessible only during daylight hours and only from April to November. This window excludes the harsh winter months and the dark periods of the extreme northern season, defining the trail as a summer and early autumn phenomenon.

For those who make the journey during these months, the payoff is panoramic. The viewpoints offer a vantage point over the confluence of the Anadyr and Kanchalanchyn rivers. The estuary is a habitat for beluga whales and seals, while the skies above are a spectacle for birdwatchers, hosting white-fronted geese, long-tailed ducks, and broad-billed sandpipers. It is a route where the infrastructure recedes into the background, allowing the vast, frozen, and fleeting landscape of the Arctic East to remain the primary focus.