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Alexander Shtorm

UAE Passport: Unparalleled global access, yet citizenship remains elusive

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The passport of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been recognized as the world's most "powerful" according to the Passport Index 2026. Its holders can access 182 destinations without needing a traditional visa beforehand, with 138 destinations offering visa-free entry and 44 allowing for a visa on arrival. In stark contrast, citizens of Afghanistan, whose passport ranks last, have access to only 35 destinations under eased entry conditions.

Dubai at night
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Dubai at night

Global Passport Rankings: A Shifting Landscape

Following the UAE, Singapore and Malaysia share the second position with access to 175 destinations. Spain ranks third with 174 destinations. The fourth tier includes a group of European nations such as Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. Japan, South Korea, Poland, and Malta round out the top five. This ranking highlights the dominance of European countries within the top ten passport powers.

The Paradox of Access: Elite Citizenship in the UAE

A significant paradox emerges when considering the difficulty of obtaining the world's most powerful passport. Despite foreigners constituting the vast majority of the UAE's population, decades of residency and employment do not automatically grant the right to citizenship. Even being born in the Emirates does not confer citizenship upon a child. Similarly, children born to Emirati mothers and foreign fathers do not always automatically receive citizenship. Naturalization is possible but is subject to stringent requirements and the discretion of the authorities.

This situation presents a peculiar scenario: a state that offers its citizens unparalleled freedom of international travel is exceptionally selective in granting citizenship itself.

Russia's Position and the Nature of Passport Strength

According to the cited news, Russia currently holds the 40th position in the Passport Index, with Belarus at 49th and Kazakhstan at 57th. These rankings are dynamic and can shift even within a year.

The Russian passport permits visa-free travel to numerous countries, including Turkey, the UAE, Thailand, China, Serbia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Brazil, and Argentina. However, obtaining visas is necessary for entry into most European Union member states, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

It is important to clarify that Russia's 40th-place ranking does not signify that Russia itself is a closed country. The index primarily assesses the outbound travel opportunities for Russian citizens, rather than Russia's openness to foreign visitors.

Methodology and Other Rankings

The Passport Index, compiled by Arton Capital, considers visa agreements, the availability of visas on arrival, and certain simplified electronic authorization systems. Rankings are influenced by diplomatic arrangements, sanctions, and individual state decisions. It is worth noting that other ranking systems exist. For instance, the Henley Passport Index places Singapore in the first position, employing a different calculation methodology.

Ultimately, passport strength is not a direct indicator of a nation's wealth, democratic status, or quality of life. It primarily reflects the current state of international relations and the level of trust between countries.

Conclusion: Freedom of Movement and the Elusiveness of Power

This leads to an intriguing contradiction: a citizen of a small nation can possess far greater freedom of international movement than a citizen of a global superpower. Moreover, obtaining the most coveted passport in the world can be a more formidable challenge than securing entry into virtually any country globally.

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Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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