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Alexander Artamonov

Rare Coin Auction: A 1792 Masterpiece Fetches Millions

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A single five-cent coin, minted in the United States in 1792 during the presidency of George Washington, has fetched a staggering $2.928 million at auction. The historic specimen, known as the Half Disme, was fiercely contested by 66 bidders at Heritage Auctions, significantly surpassing the previous record of $1.41 million for a similar coin.

Golden coin of Berenike II
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Golden coin of Berenike II

A Glimpse into Early American Mintage

The silver Half Disme coin represents one of the earliest monetary issues of the newly independent United States. Its striking predated the official launch of the U.S. Mint, adding to its historical significance. The specimen sold at auction is described as being in near-perfect condition, a key factor contributing to its exceptional valuation.

However, this remarkable sale, while substantial, does not represent the pinnacle of numismatic value. The world of rare coin collecting is replete with examples commanding even higher prices, driven by factors far beyond their metal content or face value.

The World's Most Coveted Coins

The market for rare coins, known as numismatics, demonstrates that history, rarity, and condition often outweigh nominal value. Here are five of the most expensive coins ever sold at public auction:

  • 1933 $20 Gold Double Eagle: Sold for $18.87 million at Sotheby's in 2021. This gold coin became a record-breaker due to its extreme rarity and dramatic history; nearly its entire mintage was ordered to be melted down and destroyed.
  • 1794 Silver Dollar: Realized $10.02 million in a 2013 sale. This coin is recognized as one of the very first dollars ever struck by the U.S. Mint.
  • 1787 Brasher Doubloon (Gold): Commanded $9.36 million in 2021. This exceptionally rare gold coin was crafted by Ephraim Brasher, a prominent New York goldsmith.
  • 1822 Gold Five-Dollar Piece: Achieved $8.4 million in 2021. Only three examples of this gold coin are known to survive.
  • 1804 Silver Dollar: Fetching $7.68 million in 2021. This famed American rarity is often referred to as the "King of American Coins."

What Drives Coin Value?

The value of antique coins is determined by a complex interplay of factors, with rarity, preservation, provenance (history of ownership), and collector demand often playing a more significant role than age or precious metal content alone. Even coins minted in the same year can vary dramatically in price, sometimes by orders of magnitude, due to subtle differences in condition or striking quality.

Numismatics remains a popular pursuit and a recognized avenue for collectible investments. It's crucial to note, however, that not all antique currency holds substantial worth. Mass-produced coins from the 19th century, for instance, might only be valued at a few dollars today.

The Patrons of Million-Dollar Rarities

Who are the individuals acquiring these multi-million dollar treasures? Typically, the buyers are affluent private collectors and investors, whose identities are often kept confidential. While some of the rarest specimens find their home in museums, a significant number are held privately, emerging into the public eye only for special exhibitions or auctions. These coins, far from languishing in obscurity, are often secured in private vaults and bank deposit boxes.

In essence, an antique coin can indeed be worth more than a luxurious mansion. Its value is not dictated by its face value but by the fervent willingness of collectors to invest millions for the privilege of owning a tangible piece of history.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Alexander Artamonov
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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