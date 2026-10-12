Aviation security's internal blind spot: Flydubai captain's heroism against co-pilot's terror plot

The harrowing events aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 on September 30th, where Captain Smith Machchhar fought off a co-pilot intent on crashing the plane into Ben Gurion Airport, may well be etched into aviation history. Seriously injured, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, enabling passengers to subdue the attacker and prevent a tragedy mirroring the 9/11 attacks.

Photo: airliners.net by Mohammadreza Farhadi Aref, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Pilot's cockpit

A Fight for Survival

The flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv carried approximately 180 souls when its co-pilot, Hammam al-Hammam, a citizen of Oman, requested permission to pray. Captain Machchhar recounted to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in details obtained by The Times of Israel, that he granted the request, facing forward out of respect and not looking back.

Minutes later, Machchhar felt a severe blow to the back of his head, initially mistaking it for catastrophic aircraft damage. However, repeated blows followed. The assailant was wielding the emergency axe kept in the cockpit. Machchhar’s vision became impaired, and the aircraft began a rapid descent, losing nearly five kilometers of altitude in just 30 seconds, according to Reuters.

Lying on the floor amidst the terrified cries of passengers, Machchhar found the strength for one final, desperate act. As reported by Euronews, he managed to open the cockpit door. Passengers then stormed the cabin, overpowering the attacker. Yaniv Hayun, an Israeli passenger, told Channel 12 news that he pulled the co-pilot away from the controls and briefly took hold of the yoke himself, admitting his piloting knowledge came from television.

The flight was ultimately brought to a safe landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, by two off-duty Flydubai pilots who were on board.

Premeditated Terror

The investigation into the incident, detailed by UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi on October 9th, revealed the co-pilot’s chilling intentions. Reuters reported that al-Hammam planned to crash the aircraft into Terminal 3 of Ben Gurion Airport, drawing inspiration from the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Authorities determined that the suspect’s radicalization likely began in 2017. He reportedly consumed extremist materials and prepared for the attack. His previous two flights to Tel Aviv were allegedly reconnaissance missions for his planned assault. Associated Press noted that Omani authorities had previously grounded al-Hammam due to suspected radicalization. However, the UAE Public Prosecution asserted that he passed all necessary professional checks during his hiring process at Flydubai, with no signs of extremism detected at that time.

The Times of Israel highlighted the diplomatic complexities: Oman and Israel do not maintain official relations, raising questions about how an Omani citizen ended up on a flight crew bound for Tel Aviv. The suspect is currently in custody in the UAE and, according to Reuters, has claimed to have acted alone, though investigations into the preparation for the attack are ongoing.

The Vulnerability Within

The era of reinforced cockpit doors, implemented after 9/11 to protect crews from external passenger threats, has now been challenged by an internal one. The very person entrusted with the aircraft's control became the aggressor.

In response, Israel has announced enhanced screening protocols for pilots from foreign airlines, as reported by Reuters. Saudi Arabia is conducting its own independent investigation into the incident. While the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has yet to mandate new requirements, this event is likely to spur discussions on improving information sharing between airlines and governments, more rigorous background checks for pilots, and novel procedures for crew protection against internal threats.

It is important to note that accusing Flydubai of violating regulations would be premature; the UAE Public Prosecution stated that the company adhered to existing hiring procedures. The incident involving flight FZ1073 starkly illustrates that even a multi-layered aviation security system is not impervious to threats originating from within the cockpit. The successful intervention was a testament to the courage of a grievously wounded captain, the bravery of the passengers, and the skill of the additional pilots on board.

“I knew I couldn’t let the passengers die,” Machchhar stated, underscoring the profound sense of duty that drove his actions.