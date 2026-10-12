Medically Induced Coma: A Seven-Year Illusion

A 19-year-old French woman, Clélia Verdier from Lyon, claims to have lived seven years of an entirely separate life during a three-week medically induced coma. Her recounted experiences include becoming a mother to triplets, enduring the death of one child, and raising the others. Upon awakening, she immediately inquired about her children’s whereabouts, a testament to the profound reality of her internal experience.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Hospital ward

According to the Daily Mail, Clélia was admitted to intensive care in June 2025 following a suicide attempt involving medication. Doctors subsequently placed her in a medically induced coma to manage her condition.

In an interview, Verdier detailed vivid memories of the childbirth experience, including the pain, fear, and the initial touch of her newborns. "I felt an incredible wave of love," she recalled. She named the triplets Mila, Miles, and Maïle. Tragically, one of the infants died shortly after birth, while the surviving two developed distinct personalities and habits that she remembers clearly. "I remember the walks, shared meals, bedtime stories," she told The Times of India.

After regaining consciousness, Clélia informed her parents that they had become grandparents. The revelation that these children had never existed was a profound shock. "I still miss them," she explained. "I lived as a mother, and even if it was just a dream, I will always be their mother." While she hopes to have biological children one day, she acknowledges that her imagined family will forever remain a part of her memory.

Can the Brain Create an Entire Life?

Medically induced comas are achieved through drugs that suppress consciousness, but this does not equate to a complete cessation of brain activity. Research indicates that the brain remains active, capable of generating complex internal experiences.

A 2025 study published in the medical database PubMed surveyed former intensive care patients, finding that 79% recalled dreams during their recovery. Of these, a striking 73% described their dream experiences as feeling akin to reality. It is important to note that this study encompassed patients with various states of consciousness, not exclusively those in medically induced comas.

Another investigation, documented in PubMed Central (PMC), examined 35 patients who, after intensive care, reported memories of kidnappings, confinement, attacks, and journeys through unfamiliar lands. These individuals perceived these events as having actually occurred.

Scientists attribute such potent memories to disruptions in consciousness, the effects of sedative medications, and the phenomenon of post-intensive care unit delirium. However, concrete evidence proving that individuals can genuinely live through years of experience within mere weeks remains elusive.

How to Return from a Fictional Life?

The most significant challenge stemming from these experiences is psychological. Individuals may intellectually grasp that the events they relived did not happen in objective reality but can still experience genuine grief and emotional attachment to people who never existed. This disconnect between cognitive understanding and emotional reality can be deeply distressing.

A systematic review of relevant studies, also published in PubMed, corroborates that these vivid memories can be accompanied by anxiety, fear, and a disorienting loss of touch with actual reality. In such cases, professional psychological support is crucial. This typically involves helping the individual reconstruct their actual life timeline and gradually reintegrate into their familiar reality.

Clélia Verdier's story, while a personal account not yet corroborated by published medical documentation, represents a well-documented medical phenomenon. The experience of remarkably realistic memories following intensive care and coma is recognized within the medical community. For the human brain, the boundary between lived experience and elaborate imagination can indeed prove astonishingly thin.