Russian driving exams: What new camera rules will not tell you

Russia is poised to tighten its grip on the driver's license examination process, a move that could either enhance fairness or introduce new complexities, depending on one's perspective. Starting March 1, 2027, aspiring drivers undergoing the theoretical exam will face enhanced scrutiny: they will be photographed, and the entire examination session, including the actions of both candidates and the examiner, will be recorded via video and audio. The cameras are mandated to capture the workstations of both the examiner and the applicants.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ŠJů, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Traffic light and camera video recording of violations

This new requirement is codified in Russian Federation Government Decree No. 508, dated April 30, 2026. The decree stipulates that the recording equipment must operate in real-time, preserve recordings even during power outages, and ensure the security of the information against unauthorized access. This initiative by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) represents another attempt to close potential loopholes in the system for obtaining driving permits.

A History of Exam System Reforms

This is far from the first overhaul of the examination system. Since 2021, the separate stages for closed-course and on-road practical driving tests have been effectively merged into a single practical examination. The number of permissible penalty points has been adjusted, as have the intervals allowed between retakes. Most recently, effective May 12, 2026, the use of mobile phones, electronic devices, reference materials, and any other information storage or transmission tools during the exam has been prohibited. Violations of this rule result in the annulment of results, with the next examination eligible only after a year has passed.

On paper, controls are becoming increasingly stringent. However, the critical issue remains: the mere presence of a camera does not automatically guarantee a usable recording.

The Pitfalls of Incomplete Recordings

A telling case from St. Petersburg, which eventually reached the courts, illustrates this point. An internal investigation examined 2,284 practical exams conducted between September 4 and September 11, 2024. Astonishingly, video recordings were absent in over half of these cases. Approximately 200 additional recordings were of such poor quality or lacked audio, rendering the identification of the test-takers impossible. Some files contained significant interruptions. Subsequent court rulings affirmed the substantial nature of these identified irregularities.

Crucially, video recordings are not solely for the benefit of the state in its fight against the potential purchase of driver's licenses. They also serve as a vital safeguard for the applicant against potentially unwarranted assessments by an examiner. In August 2026, the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction heard a case from the Ryazan region. Because the recording of the practical exam had not been preserved, the State Road Safety Inspectorate (GIBDD) could not substantiate the traffic violations attributed to the candidate or justify the "fail" assessment. Lower courts sided with the motorist, and the cassation court concurred.

Past Warnings and Expert Concerns

Pravda.Ru has previously highlighted the inherent contradictions within Russia's examination system. In 2024, automotive expert Igor Morzharetto informed the publication that the pass rate for first-time applicants had reportedly fallen from 25% to 11%. He attributed this decline to both the quality of driver education and the excessive strictness of examiners. "Excessive rigidity, in my view, carries the risk of leading to corruption," the expert told Pravda.Ru.

The publication revisited this topic in 2026. In January, Vladimir Pokrovsky, head of the ORLAN driving school, expressed skepticism on Pravda.Ru's airwaves regarding new proposals from the MVD, deeming some changes more formalistic than capable of fundamentally altering the examination process. Later, Pravda.Ru reported on revised timelines for practical exams and increased penalties for electronic device misuse.

The True Test: Ensuring Recording Integrity

These past discussions are highly relevant to the current reform. While numerous complaints from candidates about the subjectivity of practical exams exist, there is no official statistical data to support claims of mass, intentional "failings" by inspectors. What does exist, however, are documented instances where the state-mandated control system failed to ensure the preservation of recordings.

The new requirements for 2027 hold the potential to significantly enhance the transparency of the theoretical portion. Photography makes candidate substitution more difficult, cameras allow for observation of the examination room, and continuous audio recording can help reconstruct the circumstances of any contentious situation.

However, the experience with practical exams reveals the Achilles' heel of any such reform. A camera is only meaningful when the recording is reliably created, stored, protected from alteration, and accessible for review when a complaint is lodged.

Therefore, the logical next step is clear: control must extend not only to the candidate but also to the integrity of the control mechanism itself. Only then can video recordings truly function in both directions—protecting the state from the illicit purchase of driver's licenses and shielding the honest applicant from errors or potential examiner bias.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.