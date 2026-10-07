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Alexander Shtorm

Childhood obesity crisis: Governments forced to reshape food environment

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The world is grappling with an alarming surge in childhood obesity. Recent data from the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that approximately 170 million children and adolescents aged 5–19 are affected by obesity—70 million in the 5–9 age group and around 100 million among adolescents. This marks a quadrupling of the condition's prevalence since 1990, increasing from 2% to 8%. Overall, nearly 400 million children and adolescents are overweight, according to WHO figures.

Fatty kids
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Lorrie Graham/AusAID, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Fatty kids

Beyond Simple Overeating: A Multifaceted Crisis

The causes of this escalating problem are far more complex than the simplistic notion that children are simply eating too much. Obesity is now recognized as a multifactorial disease, influenced by diet, insufficient physical activity and sleep, psychological and social factors, environmental influences, and genetic predispositions. UNICEF specifically highlights the pervasive availability of ultra-processed foods and aggressive marketing of sugary drinks and fast food, including through digital channels, as significant contributors.

Geographically, the prevalence of excess weight is particularly high in North America, Latin America, the Middle East, and several Pacific island nations. According to UNICEF, obesity affects 38% of children and adolescents aged 5–19 in Niue, 37% in the Cook Islands, and 33% in Nauru. In the United States, approximately one in five children or adolescents suffers from obesity.

The State's Stake: Health, Economics, and Future Workforce

For governments, this issue transcends personal appearance or purely domestic lifestyle choices. Childhood obesity significantly elevates the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic conditions. Crucially, excess weight acquired in childhood often persists into adulthood. Without effective interventions, the global economic cost of overweight and obesity could reach a staggering $3 trillion annually by 2030, the WHO warns.

Consequently, nations are beginning to shift from mere advice like "eat less and move more" towards fundamentally altering the food environment. Mexico, for instance, has restricted the sale of products high in sugar, salt, and fat in public schools, a measure impacting over 30 million students. The United States has implemented federal school nutrition standards that limit sugar and salt content and set specific requirements for school breakfasts and lunches.

Russia's Approach and the Global Trend

In Russia, the primary focus remains on schools and preventive medicine. Existing sanitary requirements govern the organization of child nutrition, and elementary school students receive free hot meals. School health services are tasked with identifying excess body weight and risk factors. However, research on the dietary habits of Russian schoolchildren, as noted by Rospotrebnadzor (the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing), has revealed an excess of added sugar alongside insufficient consumption of fruits and vegetables.

Yet, relying solely on school meals is insufficient to resolve the problem. Global practices are increasingly moving towards restricting advertising of unhealthy foods to children, controlling school canteen offerings, promoting accessible sports facilities, and implementing early detection of obesity. The rationale is pragmatic: today's obese children may become adult patients within the healthcare system in 10–20 years, impacting the workforce. Therefore, childhood obesity is evolving into a critical state concern encompassing not only public health but also future healthcare expenditures, labor productivity, and the overall quality of human capital.

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Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
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